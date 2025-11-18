30 Villains The Media Tried To Portray As Evil, But People Are Not Buying It

From Count Dracula to Voldemort, some of the best stories in books and on screens have made a name for themselves, in large part, due to their unforgettable villains, whose malevolent presence can captivate us just as much as the heroes.
But do all of them deserve a bad reputation? No, say the audience. In fact, some feel so strongly about it, that they even went on to Reddit to list the ones whom they believe should be acquitted.
#1
Unions. They are the only tool left against corporate and governmental employee abuse. They are almost the sole reason that we don’t still work to Industrial Revolution standards.
Big Corporate is terrified about workers uniting and collective bargaining so they shame, slander and execute huge PR campaigns against unions.
Image source: abueloshika
#2
Mr. Wilson. Dennis was a rotten little kid, and it’s not Mr.Wilson’s fault that he lived next door.
Image source: tallladyanon, warnerbros
#3
Stuart in Mrs. Doubtfire. He was just dating a divorced woman and being kind to her children.
I’ve long thought that a remake of Mrs. Doubtfire from the wife’s perspective would be a great movie. Except it isn’t a comedy; it’s a psychological horror movie about a woman who is becoming increasingly concerned that her elderly nanny is actually her non-custodial ex, and how crazy that makes her sound.
Image source: ace58, 20thcenturystudios
#4
Squidward. The more I paid attention, the more I realised that Spongebob was the a*****e.
Image source: xRaw-HD, nick.tv
#5
Pee-Wee Herman. He had a highly acclaimed kids show. He gets caught masturbating in a public porno theater. And then hes painted as a danger to children. How did people mush those together?
My wife recoiled when i started showing my son Pee Wee’s playhouse on DVD. “Hes a child molester!!” She said. I was like where did you even get that?!? But shes not alone The i go around defending Pee Wee everywhere I say we let him go.
Image source: ageowns
#6
Frankenstein’s monster.
All of the monster’s flaws can be traced to Victor Frankenstein’s abandonment of his creation. Nobody taught the monster how to live and it was immediately reviled by everyone, but nevertheless the monster forgives Victor in the end. Victor is definitely the “bad guy.”
Yet at Halloween all over America we mock that poor monster.
Image source: MVB1837, universalpictures
#7
Lucifer. He k***s 2-3 people in the bible and gives humans knowledge and self awareness, while God k***s millions and demands sacrifice.
Image source: nerdyfanboy1, netflix
#8
Tom. He just want some peace and this a*****e mouse came in and ruined them all.
Image source: PM_ME_BRAUM_R34
#9
Jack Kevorkian (Dr. Kevorkian)
While not a radical thought in 2016, he was portrayed as a monster by the media. “He was often portrayed in the media as “Dr. Death”; however, many consider him a hero as he helped set the platform for reform. He famously said, [“Dying is not a crime.”](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jack_Kevorkian)”.
Image source: juiceboxheero
#10
Lord Hades of Greek Mythology. He may be the God of The Dead and King of the Underworld, but nothing points him as a bad man. He was given a rotten roll of luck and got the underworld. He had to renovate the entire place and keep it from falling into shambles. He NEVER cheated on his Persephone. He was a great king to his subjects. There is no reason to keep blatantly making him the big bad in every modern iteration of Greek myth.
And no, he never wanted to be the King of Olympus. He is the God of Riches. Everything below the earth and precious belongs to him: diamonds, gold, rubies, emeralds, you name it. He even had three kids. He has no need to be evil. He’s just the owner of real estate for the deceased, trying his best to keep his property from falling apart due to overcrowding.
Image source: RamaThePJoFanSupreme, disney
#11
Wile E. Coyote. Poor fella just wants to eat.
Image source: anon
#12
The indigenous people in most movies made before 2000.
Image source: IronChefMIk
#13
T-Rex in Jurassic Park. The m**********r was just hungry.
Image source: fuggahmo_mofuhgga
#14
Judas.
Never really understood the whole betrayal thing. Jesus “Died to save us from himself” etc and Judas was instrumental in that process. He was an enabler. He let Jesus reach his full potential and should be hailed for the part he played.
Still, glad I’m an atheist.
Image source: cassy34
#15
Emily from Friends.
The man she was about to marry suddenly says his ex’s name at the altar. She had a right to be angry. They both made the mistake of not waiting longer to actually get married, but Emily should not have been seen as the villain.
Image source: the_greek_italian, nbc
#16
The psychologist in What About Bob? The poor guy is trying to go on vacation with his family and a f*****g clinically insane person tries to tag along. If my wife tried to convince me to let him come, I would pull her aside and be like, “Girl, who is the psychologist here? THIS IS NOT HEALTHY OR PROFESSIONAL.”.
Image source: throwyourshieldred
#17
I’ve always thought Magneto has been wrongly accused of being completely a villian. Sure he has done terrible things, but he is jewish and witnessed the holocaust as a young boy. Later he discovers his mutant powers and sees how fearful humans are of mutants. Can you really blame him? Even though his methods are extreme i think his overall goal is not letting two of his “people” wiped from the earth.
Image source: rvnnt09, 20thcenturystudios
#18
The boyfriend in Bee Movie. The only sane person in the movie.
Image source: No_Dot6137, paramountpictures
#19
The step-dad in Ant-Man, played by Bobby Cannavale, was also a great character. Yeah, he was a cop, but he wasn’t a d**k. He cared for Cassie and wanted her to have a relationship with her real dad, but the real dad was a convict who was getting into some dangerous stuff. He was rightfully protective of her and was still willing to hear Scott’s side of things instead of just assuming Scott is bad. There is a healthy respect between them.
Image source: nowhereman136, marvel
#20
People who work in orphanages. I mean these people do highly important work for vulnerable children yet any movie set in a orphanage usually portrays the workers there as abusive sociopaths. I mean i get it, its a thing that happens but its really s******g on what i assume to be the majority of good people who work in these important facilities.
Image source: mattyg143
#21
Teddy (the director of NASA) from The Martian. Everyone hates him because he makes hard decisions that seem to go against saving Mark. But the entire time, he’s being practical and worrying about the rest of the crew and future missions. Literally, everyone else is laser-focused on Mark. Teddy is just making sure the organization survives the mission. That’s why he’s the director; he makes the hard, objective decisions.
Image source: GeonnCannon, 20thcenturystudios
#22
The Trix Rabbit and the Lucky Charms Leprechaun. They just want some f*****g cereal!
Image source: elkarcher87
#23
Donkey Kong in the original game. According to the manual, he was abused at the circus and escaped.
Image source: limasxgoesto0, nintendo
#24
Skyler White from Breaking Bad. As a teenager, I rooted for Walt and found Skyler annoying. How dare she not support her lying d**g lord husband?!
Image source: Visible_Compote9193, amc
#25
General Hummel in the Rock.
He wanted fallen soldiers under his command to be recognized for their sacrifices even though they were classified ops and for their families to be compensated like they would in normal circumstances. As he said, ‘These men died for their country and they weren’t even given a go**amn military burial.’
Image source: BigTuna0890
#26
Professor Severus Snape.
Image source: Alpha-Trion, warnerbros
#27
The landlord in “Rent.” First of all, it was SUPER f*****g cool of him to let you live there for free for an entire YEAR – did you actually think that was going to last forever? Second just pay your f*****g rent you little brats.
Image source: thedeejus, sonypictures
#28
This is like the 5th thread ive done this on but Captain Hook is actually the goodguy in the original Peter Pan story. Captain Hook was just trying to save kids from Peter Pan who would k**l his kidnapped kids when they grew too old.
Image source: Butternades
#29
Mojo Jojo. I mean c’mon man, half the time the Powerpuff Girls just busted into his tower, knocked his s**t out, then left and pretended that they did the city a huge service. Uh, no???? Y’all c***s just beat up a monkey for no reason, man. I mean he even tried to babysit y’all at one point.
Image source: TheFireFromWithin, cartoonnetwork
#30
Better Call Saul did a good bait and switch on Howard, first presenting him like he was a bad guy and the problem, but almost every time the plot turns around to Jimmy, Kim, and even Chuck, being these high-functioning but unstable personalities with Howard caught in the very unenviable position of trying to manage them while being forced to choose sides. Even the perspective that Howard was a jerk feels like a matter of perspective bias. He really only acted douchy when someone else escalated against him over very petty grievances and while Howard at first shot back in kind, by the end of the series he was the only one of the main characters who seemed to want to become a better person rather than continue downward spiraling. For which his reward was being sabotaged by Kim and Jimmy who wouldn’t let things go, and then inadvertently k***ed through no real fault of his own.
Image source: Lord0fHats, amc
