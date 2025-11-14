Interior Designers Show How 6 Iconic Cartoon Characters’ Bedrooms Would Look In Real Life

Creators of animated TV series help us escape dull reality by introducing us to new imaginary worlds where everything becomes possible. They show us unique cartoon characters that we would hardly meet in real life and what is a better way to get to know them than by seeing their bedrooms? One thing is certain, bedrooms from popular cartoons don’t have to obey the laws of physics so creators can unleash their creativity!
Budget Direct collaborated with NeoMam Studios to bring six creative and often bizarre room ideas from famous cartoons to real life and show that they can actually inspire some people for their next home renovation! After all, who wouldn’t want a fantasy-inspired room design that looks like the one from your favorite cartoon series?
These six easy recognizable bedrooms were carefully selected by the team as the fan-favorite TV shows from the past and present and that includes Morty’s bedroom from Rick and Morty, Tina Belcher’s bedroom from Bob’s Burgers, Serena Tsukino’s bedroom from Sailor Moon, Doug Funnie’s bedroom from Doug, Glimmer’s bedroom from She-Ra and the Princess of Power, and Finn the Human’s bedroom from Adventure Time. The goal was to create realistic renderings that would stay as true to the 2D animated versions as possible with a few additions and practical changes to give a realistic look and feel to these interior designs. We’re sure that you will love these recreations!
Morty’s bedroom (Rick and Morty)
Image credits: Wiki
Image credits: Budget Direct
“Rick and Morty is one of, if not the, most successful animated shows of modern times. Such is the show’s popularity that there are 60+ episodes already in the pipeline. Young and old have fallen head over heels for the brainy sci-fi sitcom that isn’t afraid to fall back on toilet humor.
Morty’s bedroom encapsulates the overactive mind of the typical nerdy teenager. Posters of a bikini-clad model and the concept of magnetism sit geekily next to one of ‘Darth Buddha’ (also available as a statue!). But the childlike decorations are plastered over stained and chipped concrete walls, possibly connoting the darkness that lies underneath Rick and Morty’s adventure. If you want to get a similar look in your own home – it is possible to create your own concrete finish effect without having to knock down and rebuild any walls.”
Tina Belcher’s bedroom (Bob’s Burgers)
Image credits: Odyssey
Image credits: Budget Direct
“The Belchers are one of those rare things: a functional, mutually-supportive TV family! Eldest daughter Tina is doing her best to navigate the awkward transition from childhood to adolescence. Her bedroom is sophisticated but still retains traces of her youthful passions – horsey posters are only just starting to make way for unthreatening boy bands (with nice butts).
The wooden elements of her room are painted or stained with a color-scheme that begins with violet quartz. Tina complements the woodwork with pastel lilac bed linen. With a unified color scheme holding the room together like this, boys and horses don’t seem such a random combo after all.”
Serena Tsukino’s bedroom (Sailor Moon)
Image credits: We Heart It
Image credits: Budget Direct
“The $13 billion Sailor Moon franchise continues to inspire around the world. This colorful anime began as an adaptation of a shōjo (i.e. aimed at female teens) manga series but is adored by boys too.
Serena Tsukino is a schoolgirl with the power to transform herself into Sailor Moon, leader of the Sailor Soldiers. Her bedroom is bright and pink. It features a traditional Japanese chabudai table where she can kneel on her tatami mat to study or plan. This way of working and living is said to promote a more meditative approach to life.”
Doug Funnie’s bedroom (Doug)
Image credits: Tudo Variado Brasil
Image credits: Budget Direct
“Doug is a wholesome 1990s series about a very normal kid dealing with normal problems. The animation is so universal that it has become an online favorite a quarter of a century later. Doug’s bedroom is appropriately ‘normcore.’ He has a replica World War II public information poster on his wall, and we’ve reinterpreted his pin-up of an imaginary 4-piece band to be the Beatles.
Doug’s teddy bear is also kind of neutral. But his Anglepoise lamp is a design classic. It clips perfectly onto his headboard so that Doug can easily adjust it when reading the many books on his shelves.”
Glimmer’s bedroom (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power)
Image credits: Screendom Come
Image credits: Budget Direct
“She-Ra is back! The Mahō Shōjo-style (‘magical girls’-themed anime) reboot of the 1980s classic has won over a generation of youngsters and has even been accepted by those who loved She-Ra the first time around. Princess Glimmer of Bright Moon is a leader in She-Ra’s rebellion against Hordak’s evil regime.
Glimmer’s bedroom is striking in its adherence to a deep blue-purple sapphire color scheme against a relief of gold trim. And that awesome golden staircase leading to the suspended bed! At once regal, modern, and fantastical, this room is the perfect inspiration for any young princess or prince with a sense of adventure.”
Finn the Human’s bedroom (Adventure Time)
Image credits: Flickr
Image credits: Budget Direct
“Adventure Time is a modern classic of fantasy animation. It follows a boy named Finn and his best friend, a 28-year-old shape-shifting dog named Jake, on their adventures through the nuclear war-ravaged Land of Ooo. Finn and Jake live in the fabulous, Ghibli-inspired Tree Fort, a multi-storey, multi-canopy hollowed weeping willow.
We’ve preserved the higgledy-piggledy tree-house feel of Finn’s bedroom for our real-life recreation. The room has a giant knotty branch or two running through it, so right-angles are kind of out-of-the-question! Finn’s room actually feels like a kind of an eco-statement. Reclaimed wood, up-cycled furniture, and thrift shop appliances all make the ‘Finn look’ attainable for a real-life room, even if the inspiration is otherworldly.”
