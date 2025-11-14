Hey Pandas, Who Was The Most Stupid Scammer You Have Encountered? (Closed)

Post something stupid a scammer has said.
#1
In one video game, one guy asked to give my account details because he was an admin. He wrote in broken English. Needless to say, he didn’t convince me.
#2
apparently my vehicle was braking the law… I didn’t know my broken bike sitting in the backyard was braking the law
#3
A scammer told me my car warranty was overdue, I told them I’ll take care of it when I get a car.
#4
There was this one guy my mom got a call from when she was driving me home from school. My mom knew he was a scammer so she kept leaving the call. Then one time she accepted the call and the guy was like “Why do you keep declining my calls?” In a really weird voice. My mom said “bEcAuSe I dIdN’t WaNt To TaLk To YoU,” imitating him.
