39 Celebrity Couples Who Prove Love Can Last Forever

by

Celebrity couples come and go. Actually, they come and go so fast it’s hard to keep track of who’s dating who these days! But not all famous people break up. Nuh-uh, definitely not. Some of them stay together for a lifetime, and it’s absolutely beautiful. To prove so, Bored Panda has compiled a list of celebrity couples who show us that love can last forever. Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson – they’re all on the list.

Keep on scrolling to take a look, feel the love, and vote for your favorites.

(h/t: brightside)

#1 Michael Caine And Shakira Baksh – 43 Years Together

Image source: KEYSTONE Pictures USA, Pascal Le Segretain

#2 Meryl Streep And Don Gummer – 37 Years Together

Image source: Ron Galella, Kevin Mazur

#3 Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson- 28 Years Together

Image source: Jim Smeal, Cindy Ord

#4 Kirk Douglas And Anne Buydens – 62 Years Together

Image source: Michael Ochs Archives, Alberto E. Rodriguez

#5 Samuel L. Jackson And Latanya Richardson – 36 Years Together

Image source: J. Wespa, Kevin Winter

#6 Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick – 28 Years Together

Image source: Ron Gallela

#7 Jaime Lee Curtis And Christopher Guest – 32 Years Together

Image source: Activity Auctions, Chris Weeks

#8 Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith – 24 Years Together

Image source: Jim Smeal, Alberto E. Rodriguez

#9 Michael J. Fox And Tracy Pollan – 28 Years Together

Image source: Alan Light, Pool

#10 Ellen Degeneres And Portia De Rossi – 12 Years Together

Image source: Jeff Kravitz

#11 Denzel And Pauletta Washington – 39 Years Together

Image source:  Ron Galella, Jason Merritt

#12 Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell – 33 Years Together

Image source: Ron Galella , Bruce Glikas

#13 Victoria Beckham And David Beckham – 19 Years Together

Image source:  Dave Hogan , David M. Benett

#14 Bono And Alison Hewson – 34 Years Together

Image source: Dave Hogan, sarcosi.com

#15 Sting And Trudie Styler – 34 Years Together

Image source: Georges De Keerle

#16 Colin Firth And Livia Giuggioli – 19 Years Together

#17 Robert Downey Jr. And Susan Levin – 13 Years Together

Image source: Evan Agostini, FayesVision

#18 Hugh Jackman And Deborra-lee Furness – 20 Years Together

Image source: Patrick Riviere , Don Arnold

#19 Elton John And David Furnish – 23 Years Together

Image source: Dave Benett, Dimitrios Kambouris

#20 Kevin Kline And Phoebe Cates – 27 Years Together

Image source: Ron Galella, Evan Agostini

#21 Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick – 19 Years Together

Image source: Ron Galella, Neilson Barnard

#22 Tina Turner And Erwin Bach – 30 Years Together

Image source: Ron Galella, Franziska Krug

#23 Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr. – 14 Years Together

Image source: KMazur

#24 Felicity Huffman And William H. Macy – 19 Years Together

Image source: Jim Smeal, Gabriel Olsen

#25 Adriano Celentano And Claudia Mori – 51 Year Together

Image source: Vittorio Zunino Cellato

#26 Cindy Crawford And Rande Gerber – 21 Years Together

Image source: Arthur Elgort

#27 Lisa Kudrow And Michel Stern – 21 Year Together

Image source: Steve Granitz, Kevin Winter

#28 Keith Richards And Patti Hansen – 37 Years Together

#29 Catherine Zeta-jones And Michael Douglas – 18 Years Together

Image source: E.J. Flynn, Stefanie Keenan

#30 Julia Roberts And Daniel Moder – 14 Years Together

Image source: Sante D'orazio, Kevin Mazur

#31 Oprah Winfrey And Stedman Graham – 30 Years Together

Image source: Ron Galella, PacificCoastNews

#32 Julia Louis-dreyfus And Brad Hall – 29 Years Together

Image source: Ron Galella, Jamie McCarthy

#33 Ben Stiller And Christine Taylor – 16 Years Together

Image source: Robin Platzer, Larry Busacca

#34 Maggie Gyllenhaal And Peter Sarsgaard – 14 Years Together

Image source: Jemal Countess

#35 James Belushi And Jennifer Sloan – 18 Years Together

Image source: Carlo Allegri

#36 Mark Wahlberg And Rhea Durham – 15 Years Together

Image source: Jeff Kravitz, Neilson Barnard

#37 Amy Adams Darren Le Gallo – 15 Years Together

Image source: J. Vespa, Frazer Harrison

#38 Beyoncé And Jay Z – 14 Years Together

Image source: Kevin Mazur

#39 Jon Hamm And Jennifer Westfeldt – 19 Years Together

Image source: Mirek Towski , Steve Granitz

