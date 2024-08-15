Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane Reunite in Hulu’s Mid-Century Modern Comedy Series

Aug. 15 (TVLine) — Mid-Century Modern, Hulu’s upcoming series about three gay friends entering their “golden years,” stars Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane. Renowned for their work in television, Bomer and Lane now bring a nostalgic yet contemporary flavor to this fresh comedy.
Bomer will take on a role akin to Betty White’s Rose from the beloved Golden Girls, while Lane‘s character, Bunny, echoes Bea Arthur’s Dorothy. The series, set in scenic Palm Springs, unfolds after an unexpected death, motivating the trio to navigate life together.
The show’s official logline states: it follows three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age — who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother and a naked Gen Z housekeeper. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.
Bomer told People,
There are some nods to not only Golden Girls, but some other characters from past shows which I grew up loving. So it’s sort of a hybrid, but I would definitely say it’s a spiritual cousin. His enthusiasm hints at potential connections viewers might uncover.
The minds behind Will & Grace, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, bring their signature comedic touch as creators of the series. Alongside them, Ryan Murphy and James Burrows serve as executive producers. The collective talent promises something authentic and heartwarming for fans.
A premiere date for Mid-Century Modern has yet to be announced.
