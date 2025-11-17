Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Refuse To Believe?

Something that is true but you just don’t want to believe it
#1
That politicians, especially on the right, actually care about their nation and people
#2
That there is some sort of unseen entity controlling or directing everything that happens or that there is some sort of unseen force granting grace to us or cosmically punishing us.
#3
the sweet stuffs ppl say about me
#4
that 2020 was nearly 4 years ago
#5
that people in our world can be horrible enough to discriminate against someone because of their gender, seggsual orientation, ethnicity/race, etc
#6
My parent telling me, “You did that as a child too!”.
#7
The lack of gender neutral bathrooms in public places, especially schools. The very few times I’ve seen them in schools, they’ve all been for staff members only unless you get approval from the principal. I’m sorry but I want to be able to wash my hands without having to come out to a random school staff member that I barely know and certainly don’t trust.
#8
Organized religion
