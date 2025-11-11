Space Scenes That I Made By Scanning Food With A Photo Scanner

The cosmic explorations of the imaginary Wander Space Probe. I’m creating these fictional space scenes by placing food on top of a photo scanner and then making a scan with the lid open. The planets and moons are made by scanning the bottoms of glasses containing liquids, whereas the nebulas I use a large tray filled with various liquids.
The liquids naturally create the atmospheric swirls that you see in the images when they mix together. The stars and other points of light are made by sprinkling spices and the other ingredients around the scanner glass. The ingredients are listed below each image.
My process in creating each image is quite a lot of trial and error- sometimes it’d take me 2-3 hours before I get a scan that I’m happy with. While they are purely fictional, I like to think that perhaps my creations actually could exist somewhere in the vast unknown of the cosmos.
More info: navidbaraty.com | Instagram | Facebook
Planetary Pancakes
Planet/moon – pancakes! Background – olive oil, flour, cinnamon, cumin, seasoned salt.
Nebula
Olive oil, chalk, baking powder, salt, water.
Earth-like Planet
Planet – glass of bourbon, coconut milk, water, soy sauce, food coloring. Stars – salt, flour, cinnamon, curry powder.
Ghostly Anomaly
Butter, food coloring, salt.
Planet, Moon, and Nebula
Planet – glass of orange juice, wasabi, tomato sauce, half & half. Moon – pancake. Nebula – water, coffee, food coloring, half & half.
Ghostly Nebula
Nebula – tea, water, half & half, food coloring. Stars – flour, peppercorns.
Black Hole
Black hole – glass of coffee. Stars – salt, sugar, corn starch, cinnamon.
Fiery Planet w/ Moons
Planet/moons – glasses of half & half, coconut milk, water, food coloring. Background stars – salt, cinnamon, baking powder, tums.
Ring Of Fire
Turmeric, powdered cheese, cinnamon, baking soda.
Distant Nebula
Nebula – sake, water, half & half, food coloring. Stars – flour, salt.
Cat Nebula
Cat fur, garlic powder, salt, flour, cumin, turmeric.
Mars-like Planet
Planet – glass of tomato sauce, water, food coloring, soy sauce, coconut milk. Stars – flour, baking soda.
Icy Planet w/Moons
Icy planet – glass of half & half, water, food coloring. Background – sugar, cinnamon, cumin, silica gel.
Spiral Galaxy
Baking soda, curry powder, chalk, salt, sugar, cinnamon.
Distant Galaxy
Olive oil, sesame oil, water, cumin, cinnamon, flour.
Phantom Nebula
Nebula – soy sauce, water coffee, half & half, food coloring. Stars – flour, salt.
Two Cat Nebula
Sriracha, chili powder, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, fur of two cats.
Deep Space
Glasses of half & half, coconut milk, water, food coloring.
Supercluster
Fflour, sugar, salt, olive oil, cumin, turmeric, cinnamon, curry, garlic powder, water.
Here’s a look behind the scenes
