Man Flies His Girlfriend Out To Ireland To See ‘Red Hot Chili Peppers’, Doesn’t Expect ‘Nightmare’ Like This

What began as a bargain score, with the promise of a romantic weekend away in Belfast and one of the greatest rock bands of all time, turned into a memorably hilarious mix-up that has left the internet in stitches.
Duncan Robb, from Chesterfield, England, was checking out tickets for events in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he was heading for a short visit. To his surprise, what appeared to be Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets popped up, at a bargain price.
Thinking it was an opportunity too good to miss, especially with Valentine’s Day coming, he snapped them up immediately. Little did he know however, he had missed one crucial detail. This detail was missed not by just himself, but his girlfriend and others too. It wasn’t until much later, when checking out who the support band was, that they figured out that actually, Red Hot Chili Peppers were not coming to Belfast after all.
Duncan had instead booked tickets for Red Hot Chili Pipers, ‘the world’s best bagpipe band.’ With not much else to do other than have a good laugh at their mistake, the couple flew off to Belfast anyway and watched the bagpipers strut their stuff. Did they like them? “It was an experience,” he said. “Couldn’t believe the variety of songs they could play!”
The story has since gone viral, with Duncan taking the incident in good humor and people sharing their own stories of ticketing mix-ups. Check out the story for yourself below, and let us know what you think in the comments!
This is Duncan Robb and his girlfriend. They thought that they were off to see Red Hot Chili Peppers in concert
Image credits: Duncan Robb
They couldn’t believe the deal they got, tickets only $4o per piece for one of the world’s all-time greatest rock bands
Image credits: Larry Busacca/Getty Images
It almost seemed to be too good to be true…
…and of course, it was indeed too good to be true
Like Duncan himself, people responded to the mix-up with good humor
