Carmine Giovinazzo started his professional acting career in the mid-1990s. Although it took a while for him to find his footing, things started to take off for him by the time the late 1990s rolled around. He has managed to find a level of consistency that can be very difficult to come by for a professional actor. From movies to TV shows, Carmine has consistently shown that he has what it takes to bring a variety of characters to life. He approaches every role with a high level of professionalism and he brings something special to all of the projects he’s a part of. Over the years, he has built a solid resume that includes credits in shows like Graceland, Criminal Minds, and Chicago Med. However, he is best known for his role as Danny Messer in CSI: Miami. Most recently, he was in the show High Desert and he will be in an upcoming series called Un$uited. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Carmine Giovinazzo.
1. He’s A New York Native
New York City is easily one of the most historic cities in the United States and it has been home to many very talented and successful artists. Carmine Giovinazzo is very proud to be among them. He was born and raised on Staten Island and lived there for much of his life before moving to Los Angeles in 1997 so that he could further his acting career. Although the move may have seemed like a risky decision in the beginning, everything ended up working out quite nicely for Carmine. He wasn’t there for long before he landed his first significant opportunity which was a minor role in an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer which aired in 1997. Even with the move to Los Angeles, Carmine will always have love for the east coast.
2. He Isn’t The Only Person In His Family Who Works In The Entertainment Industry
Although Carmine doesn’t technically come from a family with a background in entertainment, he isn’t the only person who has chosen to pursue a career in the business. Three of his cousins, Larry Romano, Rick Giovinazzo, and Buddy Giovinazzo have all found success in Hollywood. Larry is best known for his role as Richie Iannucci in the sitcom The King of Queens. Rick has spent the majority of his career working behind the scenes as a member of the music department on several projects. Buddy has done a little bit of acting but has spent most of his career as a writer and director. Carmine also has a stepson named Kassius from his marriage to Vanessa Marcil. Kassius is the biological son of actor Brian Austin Green. He made his on-screen debut in 2022 in a mini-series called Normal British Series.
3. He Has Also Worked Behind The Scenes
Acting has been Carmine’s primary focus for many years, but during that time he also developed an interest in being on the other side of the camera. He made his screenwriting debut in 2010 when he wrote an episode of CSI: NY. He also produced a movie called Duke in 2019. Although his list of behind-the-scenes credits is very small at the moment, there’s a good chance that we’ll see him decide to step behind the camera more in the future. Over the years, it’s become more and more common to see actors explore other areas of the entertainment industry. In doing so, they are able to express themselves more freely and can also have much more control over the types of projects they decide to work on.
4. He Wanted To Be A Professional Baseball Player
Becoming an actor wasn’t always something Carmine saw for himself. When he was younger, sports were his main focus and he was a very talented baseball player. After graduating from college, he earned a baseball scholarship to Wagner College in New York. His goal was to eventually make it to the major leagues. Unfortunately, that dream never came to fruition because he suffered a serious injury that ended his career. Anyone who has ever played a sport knows how devastating it can be to deal with an injury and many people have a difficult time bouncing back and adjusting to life without competitive athletics. Luckily for Carmine, he was able to channel his passion and love for competition into acting and the path he chose ended up being the perfect fit for him.
5. He’s A Musician
Even though the world knows Carmine as an actor, there is so much more to him than that. He is truly a lover of the arts and music is another one of the ways he likes to express himself. Carmine enjoys writing songs, singing, and playing the guitar. He is the lead singer of a band called Ceesau and he loves performing whenever he gets the chance. Through music, he is able to connect with people in ways that aren’t possible with acting. It’s been several years since Ceesau released new music and it doesn’t appear that they currently have any shows in the works. Hopefully, however, Carmine will be able to get back out on the stage soon.
6. He Likes to Play Golf
Carmine’s schedule has been pretty hectic over the years, but he still manages to find time to do other things he does. Golf is one of his favorite ways to unwind and he loves to get out on the course and do his thing. Playing golf is also a great way for Carmine to tap into his athletic side. In addition to playing for fun, he has also played in some charity golf tournaments. Even though it may seem like sports and acting are two completely different worlds, the truth is that they have a lot in common. In both industries, very few people actually make it to the professional level. Of those who do, even fewer are able to have long-lasting careers. On top of that, athletes and actors have to deal with lots of rejection and disappointment. All of the years that Carmine spent playing sports definitely helped prepare him for some of the harsh realities of being in the entertainment industry.
7. He Likes to Spend Time Outdoors
Being a professional actor is often associated with glitz and glamour, outside of work that isn’t what Carmine’s life is about at all. He is the kind of person who really enjoys the simple things in life and one of those things is being out in nature. He is always down for a good adventure and he looks forward to being able to get out and breathe in the fresh air. In addition to playing golf, some of his favorite outdoor activities include hanging out by the water and exploring his surroundings. Being outside is a great way for Carmine to decompress and not have to think about all of the stress and uncertainty that can come with being a professional actor.
8. He Has an Account on Cameo
No matter how hard an actor works or how talented they are, it’s impossible to have a successful career as an entertainer without a strong fan base. For that reason, Carmine is thankful for all of the people who have supported him throughout his career and he loves being able to connect with them however he can. One of the ways he does that is through Cameo. This website allows celebrities and influencers to record and sell personalized video shoutouts to their fans. These videos are the perfect gift for special occasions. Unfortunately for Carmine’s fans, he isn’t accepting any new orders at the moment, but people who visit his profile can sign up to be notified when he is back in action.
9. He’s All About Family
Carmine has always been fairly private when it comes to his personal life. However, despite the fact that he enjoys his privacy, he has still shared a few photos of his family on social media which shows that they play an important role in his life. From what we can tell, he has just one sibling – an older sister. It doesn’t appear that his sister is an actress or had done anything else in the entertainment industry. His loved ones have been a great support system for him over the years and that’s something you can’t put a price on.
10. He Loves Poetry
If you thought acting and music were the only ways that Carmine was involved in the arts, you might want to think again. He is also very interested in poetry both as a consumer and as a poet himself. Sometimes, he even shares photos of his favorite poems on Instagram and this is something his followers seem to really enjoy. In the summer of 2018, he even shared a photo of a poem he wrote. That said, it’s unclear if any of his work has been formally published or if he has any plans to release a collection of poems. Carmine’s creative talents also extend to painting which is something else he loves to do.