10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dan Dotson

When reality television was introduced, most people had no idea just where it would go and how far it would take them. Shows like “Storage Wars,” are always a hit because they are interesting and not over-the-top dramatic in a trainwreck kind of way (we are looking at you, shows about adopting grown adults or weighing more than 1,000-lbs.). This is a show that is more realistic and more interesting than others because it shows that some people just live differently, they do things differently, and they can make a living doing it. Dan Dotson is the auctioneer on the show, but this is also what he does with his real life. Let’s get to know the man who knows what he’s doing so well on the auction block.
1. He’s a 60s Baby
Dotson was born and raised in the 60s. His date of birth is November 23, 1962, and that means the holiday season in 2022 will be an even bigger one than usual for him as he celebrates his 60th birthday. He grew up in a much simpler time.
2. He’s Been in the Auction Business Since he Was a Child
It’s fascinating to us that he does this for a living because it’s so fast-paced and cool in general, but did you know he’s been doing this since he was only 12? It was 1974 when he began to work in the auction field. He learned through his grandfather who was also an auctioneer.
3. He Worked with His Grandfather
He was 11 when his grandfather started to teach him everything he knows about the business, and Dotson spend the next several summers of his life in Arkansas in the Ozarks with his grandfather. He worked with him, he learned from the best, and he began a career he didn’t know would take him where it’s taken him today.
4. He Began His Own Company
He is the owner and founder of his own auction company called American Auctioneers. He founded his company when he was only 21. The year was 1983. He was in California at the time, and he was working in the Riverside area. He focused on things like collectibles.
5. He Met His Wife in 1996
He was in his 30s, he was thriving, and he was running his successful business when he met a woman by the name of Linda in 1996. When he met her, he had no idea she’d become not only his wife but also his business partner. Yet, here they are.
6. They’ve Been on Television Since 2010
Their claim to real fame began in 2010 when they began to appear on the A&E reality show, and the world fell for them. They have had such a run of luck and success, and it works for them. The people on the show love them, the people who created the show have said that this couple was their inspiration, and they are so beloved by so many.
7. He Suffered Health Issues in 2014
A double aneurysm occurred in June of 2014, and it was a horrifying experience for both him and his wife. It began in the middle of the night when he woke and began asking his wife strange and weird questions. He went back to bed and woke again in the early morning and began complaining that he could not see due to double vision and a general feeling of being unwell. He went back to bed and woke later to shower, and that is when he collapsed. His wife, thankfully, was home and able to call 911. He needed immediate surgery to repair the damage.
8. He Lost a Finger
You know the rumor that when animals are fighting you should steer clear and not get involved? He did not listen to that one, and he attempted to once break up a fight between two dogs. When he did that, his finger was ripped off. So, if you’ve ever wondered about his finger, now you know.
9. He is Famous for Giving Away Millions
Well, he did not give away millions of dollars, but he might as well have. He is famous for being the auctioneer who auctioned off a storage unit that had a little something special inside. It had $7.5 million in cash inside of it, and it seems that no one knew about it. He sold it in 2018, and the new owners were quite happy to find their treasure.
10. He’s a Private Man
When he’s not working, he and his wife enjoy their life together. They keep things very low-key and relatively private when they have the chance. They are not into sharing their entire personal life with the world, and that is a good thing. They deserve a little privacy.