10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alexa Coppola

If you are into reality television, you might already know about Temptation Island. It’s a show all about bringing couples to a house to live together with a bunch of single people of both sexes. The point is to see if there are people who will tempt them enough to step outside the boundaries of their current relationship. We don’t fully understand why anyone would want to do that to themselves or their relationship – because if you don’t trust yourself or your partner, why would you want to continue the relationship enough to see it happen in person? But, okay; people do odd things. Alexa Coppola is one of the women on the show who is going into this house single and ready to mingle, and we have a feeling she’s going to cause some issues when she’s there.
1. She is a Jersey Girl
She is a Jersey girl. She’s living in Oradell, New Jersey, and she loves her life there. She is only 23 at this point in time, but she’s been there a long time, and she is loving her professional life, her social life, and she is ready to meet a man.
2. She Has a Motto
Her motto is that you work hard so you can play hard, which is pretty much the same motto the rest of us live by. She does this in her own life, and she clearly enjoys both her professional life and her personal life to the fullest. There is not a thing wrong with that.
3. She’s a Realtor
She is a realtor, and she’s a good one, too. She’s been working as a licensed realtor since she obtained her license at the age of 19. She knew what she wanted to do with her life, and she has not let anything stop her from making her own dreams come true.
4. She’s Exceptionally Social
One thing you should know about this young woman is that she is actively social. She doesn’t like to stay home, she’s not into staying in, and she likes to be busy and out and about. She calls herself a social butterfly, so we are assuming she likes a man who will be down with going out, having fun, and not spending much time at home.
5. She’s a Traveler
When she’s not working and going out, she likes to travel. She likes to see the world, and she likes to see where else in the world she can have a good time. She also likes to spend time with her friends, and they do tend to travel together.
6. She is Never Single For Long
She prides herself on not being single very long each time she is. She might not have many successful relationships, but we imagine she’s having fun and enjoying herself regardless considering she is not doing much complaining about her love life.
7. She is Passionate About Her Job
Her job is more than a job to her. It’s a career. She takes great care to be sure she comes across as highly professional. She has an Instagram page that focuses only on her career, and she doesn’t share anything personal on the page.
8. She’s Recognized
She is a full-time realtor, but she’s only been full-time for about a year. She was recognized in February of 2022 as the youngest agent for Coldwell Banker in Bergen County to receive the “NJ Realtors Circle of Excellent Sales” Award. It’s an honor, and she is quite proud of her accomplishments.
9. She is Looking for Love
She’s on the hunt to find a man to share her life with, but she doesn’t exactly make it clear that she’s looking for one for a long relationship. She just wants to meet someone and begin dating, but she didn’t say anything in her biography or introduction about wanting to find a husband or someone to spend her life with. She’s busy having fun and enjoying her life, so she might just want someone to do that with for a while, but we don’t really know.
10. We Don’t Know How Her Story Ends
We don’t know if this young realtor will find love, but we do know that she’s got plenty of single men to choose from as well as a few men who already have a girlfriend. Will she choose someone who is already in a relationship? It doesn’t seem like the best way to meet someone, but not everyone has the same opinion.