Camp Rock 3 Cast: Who Stars in the Sequel?

After a long wait for another thrilling outing, the Camp Rock 3 cast unveils new campers with varying degrees of amazing talents and vibes. The third installment of the Camp Rock movie series picks up a few years after Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). It opens to Connect 3 band returning to Camp Rock to discover fresh talent for a major reunion tour after losing their opening act. In the events leading up to finding “the next big thing,” new campers entertain audiences as tensions rise, alliances are forged, and friendships are tested.
The Camp Rock 3 cast will feature the Jonas Brothers reprising their guest roles as members of the Connect 3 band: Joe as Shane Gray, Nick as Nate Gray, and Kevin as Jason Gray. Maria Canals-Barrera will also reprise her role as Connie, Mitchie’s mom, but Demi Lovato might not return as Mitchie. As expected, the Camp Rock 3 cast also includes talented young artists who will be competing for the opportunity to open for their favourite band. Directed by Veronica Rodriguez, the Jonas Brothers and Lovato will be stepping into executive producer roles. Meet the amazing Camp Rock 3 cast.
Joe Jonas as Shane Gray
The Camp Rock 3 cast will not be complete without the Jonas Brothers, who played members of the Connect 3 band in the previous films. Joe returns as Shane Gray, the lead singer of the band and Mitchie’s love interest. Aside from being one of the original cast members of the hugely successful musical television film, Joe and his brothers have starred as themselves in two series: Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream (2008-2010) and Jonas (2009-2010). He is also a renowned singer and songwriter known for his musical exploits with the pop-rock band the Jonas Brothers and the funk-pop band DNCE.
Nick Jonas as Nate Gray
As part of the Connect 3 band, Nick’s Nate Gray played the drums. Nick has enjoyed a successful acting career since then, appearing in high-grossing movies such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and its 2019 sequel. He is also successful in the music world. In addition to his exploits with his older brothers in their band, the Jonas Brothers, Nick has released four solo albums, gracing the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his single Jealous.
Kevin Jonas as Jason Gray
Kevin Jonas completes the Connect 3 band as he reprises his role as Jason Gray. Kevin gained initial fame as the lead guitarist of the Jonas Brothers alongside his younger brothers, Joe and Nick. He solidified his fame by joining Disney’s Camp Rock series in 2008. Kevin has found further success in the business world and founded the construction company Jonas Werner. He also served as co-CEO of The Blu Market marketing company.
Maria Canals-Barrera as Connie Torres
Before she graced the Camp Rock cast, Canals-Barrera gained recognition for her portrayal of Theresa Russo in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012). She appeared in the first two Camp Rock movies. Canals-Barrera has been announced as a member of the Camp Rock 3 cast to reprise her role as Mitchie’s mom. Canals-Barrera has garnered an impressive voice acting portfolio that includes voicing Shayera Hol/Hawkgirl in the DC Animated Universe.
Sherry Cola as Lark
One of the newcomers on the Camp Rock 3 cast list, Sherry Cola, is no stranger to the spotlight. She made her acting debut in 2017 on the Amazon TV show I Love Dick and gained initial recognition on Freeform’s Good Trouble (2019-2024). Cola got her breakthrough in 2023 for her roles in two comedy films – Shortcomings and Joy Ride. She also appeared in Family Affair (2024) alongside Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman, and Joey King. Cola has appeared in a recurring role as Ashley on Nobody Wants This since 2024.
Liamani Segura as Sage
Liamani Segura began her career as a singer at the early age of six. She performed in a theater production of The Wiz at age 9 and later made her television debut in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Segura has performed the national anthem at many events, including the 2019 NCAA Women’s Final Four Championship game. She plays a “bold and determined” character in Camp Rock 3.
Malachi Barton as Fletch
With his good looks, Malachi Barton‘s portrayal of camp bad boy Fletch promises to be a vibe. As a child, he appeared in commercials for major brands like McDonald’s and Lay’s. He is widely known for his award-winning role of Beast Diaz on Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle (2016-2018). Barton has also appeared in The Villains of Valley View (2022-2023) and Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (2025).
Lumi Pollack as Rosie
Lumi Pollack plays the cello in her role as Rosie, one of the new campers on the Camp Rock 3 cast list. The American actress studied musical theater at Long Lake Camp for the Arts to sharpen her skills for a career in the performing arts. Pollack plays multiple instruments, including piano, ukulele, and guitar. She is best known for her roles in The Fallout (2021), Autumn and the Black Jaguar (2024), and Electric Boom (2025).
