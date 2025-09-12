10 Things You Didn’t Know About Disney’s Malachi Barton Beyond ‘Stuck in the Middle’

Malachi Barton first captured attention as Beast Diaz on Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle, but his career didn’t stop there. Over the years, he’s become one of Disney’s most versatile young stars, balancing acting, voice work, live tours, and franchise films. Barton’s journey has taken him far beyond his breakout role, proving he’s more than just a sitcom kid. Here are ten things you probably didn’t know about his career and evolution.
1. He Was Already in Commercials Before Disney
Before landing Stuck in the Middle, Barton appeared in national commercials for brands like Lay’s and McDonald’s. Those early gigs gave him comfort in front of the camera and helped him make a smooth transition to scripted television.
2. He Voiced Characters in Animated Hits
Barton expanded into voice acting, lending his voice to roles in animated series such as Fancy Nancy and Elena of Avalor. This move showed his range and allowed him to connect with younger audiences who recognized his voice even if they didn’t see his face.
3. He Acted Alongside Big Names in Film
In 2019, Barton appeared in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, playing Diego as a young teen. Sharing the screen with established actors gave him a taste of Hollywood filmmaking and proved he could hold his own in major motion pictures.
4. He Starred in Disney Channel Original Movies
Barton led Disney Channel Original Movies Under Wraps and its sequel, playing a central role in reimagining the classic Halloween story for a new generation. The films gave him leading-man experience while continuing his close ties with Disney’s brand of family storytelling.
5. He Took On a Superhero Role in The Villains of Valley View
From 2022 to 2023, Barton starred as Colby Madden, a teenage superhero trying to balance powers and normal life. The role showcased his comedic timing, action chops, and ability to drive a multi-season series outside the Stuck in the Middle mold.
6. He Headlined Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires
In 2025, Barton joined Disney’s popular Zombies franchise, playing Victor, a vampire questioning prejudice and loyalty. His performance added depth to a series known for music and energy, helping expand the storyline into new emotional territory.
7. He Performed on a Live Arena Tour
That same year, Barton toured nationwide as part of Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide, singing and dancing in front of thousands. It was a new challenge that pushed him beyond acting, proving his versatility as a live entertainer.
8. He’s Preparing for a Supernatural Series
Barton is set to star in Coven Academy, a supernatural teen dramedy blending magic, friendship, and high school drama. Scheduled for 2026, it positions him as a central figure in Disney’s next wave of shows, signaling a smooth transition into more mature roles.
9. He’s Been With Disney for Nearly a Decade
From commercials to sitcoms, original movies, and live tours, Barton has been a Disney fixture for almost ten years. Few young actors manage to sustain such long-term momentum with the network, making his career particularly noteworthy.
10. He’s Growing Into a Multi-Talented Performer
Now 18, Barton isn’t just an actor—he’s a singer, dancer, and live performer. His journey shows how a Disney child star can evolve into a young adult artist with multiple skill sets, setting him up for opportunities that go far beyond where he started.
Malachi Barton may always be remembered for Stuck in the Middle, but his story is far bigger than one sitcom. With a résumé spanning animation, film, original movies, live tours, and new series, he’s carved out an impressive career. The boy who once played Beast Diaz has grown into one of Disney’s most dynamic young performers, proving that his journey is only just beginning.
