Kim Kardashian appeared pissed at her fortune tellers for giving her false hopes about passing the California bar exam.
The reality TV star slammed all psychics she’s been “obsessed” with after her dreams of being a lawyer hit another roadblock.
Despite failing the exam, Kim showed up for mom Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party alongside a star-studded guest list.
Kim Kardashian said she wasn’t “giving up” on her lawyer dreams after failing the California bar exam.
She was one among roughly 7,000 applicants who took the exam in July.
With a pass rate of 54.8%, only slightly more than half the applicants passed the exam.
After the results were announced on November 7, the Skims founder took to Instagram to tell her followers she would continue trying.
“Well… I’m not a lawyer yet. I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she said, referencing her character of divorce attorney Allura Grant in Ryan Murphy’s new show All’s Fair.
The Skims founder shared a message on Instagram about not giving up after failing the California bar exam
“Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar,” she wrote in her Instagram Story. “No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination.”
She went on to thank people for showing her support and encouragement along the way.
“Falling short isn’t failure – it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more,” she added. “Let’s Go!!!!!!!!!!!”
In a TikTok video she posted on November 10, Kim slammed the psychics who apparently told her she would pass the California bar exam this time.
The video captured her getting ready for mom Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.
Hosted at Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos’s mansion in Beverely Hills, the James Bond-themed bash was attended by Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Martha Stewart, Mariah Carey, Vin Diesel, Mark Zuckerberg, Adele, and others.
Kris Jenner had a James Bond-themed birthday bash attended by Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, Mariah Carey, Vin Diesel, Mark Zuckerberg, and Adele
“I’m just letting you guys know that all of the f***ing psychics that we have met with and that we’re obsessed with are all f***ing full of s**t,” she was heard saying on a phone call in the November 10 TikTok video.
“They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar. So they’re all full pathological liars,” she said.
“Don’t believe anything they say,” warned the reality TV star.
For her mother’s 70th birthday bash, Kim wore a sparkling two-piece ensemble to pay homage to Halle Berry’s look in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day.
The reality TV star called psychics “full pathological liars” after failing the exam
Following the news of Kim failing the California bar exam, netizens mocked her for saying she would turn to ChatGPT for legal advice.
“I use it for legal advice,” Kim said during Vanity Fair’s popular lie detector test YouTube series this month.
“So, when I am needing to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and snap it and put it in there. They’re always wrong. It has made me fail tests all the time,” she continued.
“Relying on ChatGPT and psychics should tell you everything right there,” one said.
“‘No shortcuts’ says the woman who didn’t go to law school and uses ChatGPT to study,” commented another.
Netizens slammed her for relying on ChatGPT for legal advice and recently claiming the 1969 moon landing was fake
“You said moon landing is fake and you rely on ChatGPT, so maybe it’s for the better you didn’t pass,” said another, referencing her recent comments about the 1969 moon landing.
“I don’t think we did. I think it was fake,” she asserted in an October 30 episode of The Kardashians.
“I’ve seen a few videos [of] Buzz Aldrin talking about how it didn’t happen,” she added. “He says it all the time now in interviews.”
“Blaming psychics and not herself for studying harder,” one commented online
