Hey Pandas, What Is Your Number One Priority Right Now? (Closed)

by

I’m new here, so if I’m doing something wrong, sorry. I just want to know the most important thing for you at the moment.

#1

Uum it’s kinda a tie. I’m a high schooler, so I want to be ready for next year, work on this book I was writing, and stop feeling so tired and sick. :) that’s all. Hope you get more responses

#2

Helping my husband to heal from shoulder surgery.
Helping my daughter raise her son.
Hoping to attend an annual family reunion.

#3

My priorities are

1. surviving, basically eat, sleep ect
2. Happiness

#4

Trying to be a good wife, the best dog mom, and a dutiful daughter. Same priorities as always.

#5

My number one priority is my son. He’s 13, and so full of life. I feel like his childhood is slipping through my fingers, like the sand on a beach. I savor every second.

Patrick Penrose
