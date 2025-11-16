Hey Pandas, What Is Your Number One Priority Right Now? (Closed)

I’m new here, so if I’m doing something wrong, sorry. I just want to know the most important thing for you at the moment.
#1
Uum it’s kinda a tie. I’m a high schooler, so I want to be ready for next year, work on this book I was writing, and stop feeling so tired and sick. :) that’s all. Hope you get more responses
#2
Helping my husband to heal from shoulder surgery.
Helping my daughter raise her son.
Hoping to attend an annual family reunion.
#3
My priorities are
1. surviving, basically eat, sleep ect
2. Happiness
#4
Trying to be a good wife, the best dog mom, and a dutiful daughter. Same priorities as always.
#5
My number one priority is my son. He’s 13, and so full of life. I feel like his childhood is slipping through my fingers, like the sand on a beach. I savor every second.
