Hey Pandas, If Your Username Is Now A Superhero, What Is Your Power? (Closed)

by

A lot of people have fun usernames, hopefully crazier villians.

#1

Erm…. I dunno? Probably my superpower would be super sarcastic? Or point out the flaws in the thinking of multi account creating transphobic trolls?

#2

i am a freaking bee. i will sting you and die.

#3

i guess my superpower is… amy??

#4

Donkey boi? My name is already a super hero’s name.

No explanation needed I think…

Fantastic hearing, strong, cute as heck, great at hugs… Oh, and next level stubbornness. Wait, that’s me normally…

#5

I’d have hobbit powers.
Very tough feet, very curly hair, very optimistic, and also the ability to drink and smoke a ton without negative affects on my health.🤣

#6

I guess my superhero/villain outfit would be a panda. And my power would be curing boredom (if I was a hero) or causing boredom (if I was a villain)

#7

im able to change into llama with light and dark powers but really i just spit on people who annoy me

#8

A combo of Annabeth’s brains and Percy’s water powers, along with the power of FANGIRLINGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG

#9

To be the god of earth, water, fire, and air

#10

ha well dang, im a frickin pineapple. noice. idk what that does but noice

#11

I can either summon and control roses, but only when the weather is nice, or I can make the weather be nice whenever I’m around roses

#12

Petrification.

#13

I can control uh…tides?

#14

it’s the same way i die, but reversed.

I live in the forest and create a harmonious communist utopia, in which i can call my animal comrades to punish BP transphobe trolls.

don’t mess with me, for i control the communist bears. MWAHAHAHA

#15

The power to make people sick of having too much of me.

#16

magic birb :D

a shanila is from a show with magical powers(kind of like sorcery, ig?) and the shanila itself is an extremely powerful super saiyan-like power up

im thinking, fire themed super suit(kind of flowy,dress like) and a bad@ss super saiyan state

#17

gambling addiction

#18

It would be cool if it meant my power was bring able to get my brother to stop being so weird or something :)

#19

I think I’d be a great supervillian. Just kinda lurking places, being up to strange things, being overall spooly and mysterious, ya know?

#20

Idk. Rosie… Like the flower. Maybe growing plants?

#21

I guess i could fly, and sting people… i don’t quite know lol

#22

Nova, so I can, uh, blow stuff up? And get very very extremely bright and hot. Idk. Help lol

#23

be gay, a cat, and a man, although if you count pfps, I would be mike dirnt, a bi bassist, so pretty kewl

#24

Almost certainly the ability to create any cake at will. I’m not sure whether they would taste nice though because I’m not exactly the best at baking.

#25

I turn into a happy dog

#26

I’m chaosincarnate, so I guess I have Loki powers now? As long as I can be chaotic, I’m happy.

#27

I guess my powers would be to warp reality into whatever I see fit. That would make me a antihero, like Loki.

#28

The “DEATH STARE”. I glare at people and they drop dead.

#29

Being a partime lobster does sound pretty rad tbh.

#30

i turn into a pride flag theme panda.ez

#31

My superpower is…. I’m really awkward!

#32

Probably have the ability to either vaporise people into dust or I may have control over all the matter in the universe

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Netflix Reveals Disturbing New Reality Show, “The Push”
3 min read
Feb, 24, 2018
That’s How A True Car Lover’s Valentine’s Day Looks Like (6 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Supernatural Fan Theories That We Love to Love
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2017
John Oliver Slams Big Business in Only The Way John Oliver Knows How
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2017
The Awesomeness That is Broken Lizard
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2018
123 Genius Trolls Who Took Trolling To Another Level
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.