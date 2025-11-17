Hey Pandas, If Your Username Is Now A Superhero, What Is Your Power? (Closed)

A lot of people have fun usernames, hopefully crazier villians.
#1
Erm…. I dunno? Probably my superpower would be super sarcastic? Or point out the flaws in the thinking of multi account creating transphobic trolls?
#2
i am a freaking bee. i will sting you and die.
#3
i guess my superpower is… amy??
#4
Donkey boi? My name is already a super hero’s name.
No explanation needed I think…
Fantastic hearing, strong, cute as heck, great at hugs… Oh, and next level stubbornness. Wait, that’s me normally…
#5
I’d have hobbit powers.
Very tough feet, very curly hair, very optimistic, and also the ability to drink and smoke a ton without negative affects on my health.🤣
#6
I guess my superhero/villain outfit would be a panda. And my power would be curing boredom (if I was a hero) or causing boredom (if I was a villain)
#7
im able to change into llama with light and dark powers but really i just spit on people who annoy me
#8
A combo of Annabeth’s brains and Percy’s water powers, along with the power of FANGIRLINGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG
#9
To be the god of earth, water, fire, and air
#10
ha well dang, im a frickin pineapple. noice. idk what that does but noice
#11
I can either summon and control roses, but only when the weather is nice, or I can make the weather be nice whenever I’m around roses
#12
Petrification.
#13
I can control uh…tides?
#14
it’s the same way i die, but reversed.
I live in the forest and create a harmonious communist utopia, in which i can call my animal comrades to punish BP transphobe trolls.
don’t mess with me, for i control the communist bears. MWAHAHAHA
#15
The power to make people sick of having too much of me.
#16
magic birb :D
a shanila is from a show with magical powers(kind of like sorcery, ig?) and the shanila itself is an extremely powerful super saiyan-like power up
im thinking, fire themed super suit(kind of flowy,dress like) and a bad@ss super saiyan state
#17
gambling addiction
#18
It would be cool if it meant my power was bring able to get my brother to stop being so weird or something :)
#19
I think I’d be a great supervillian. Just kinda lurking places, being up to strange things, being overall spooly and mysterious, ya know?
#20
Idk. Rosie… Like the flower. Maybe growing plants?
#21
I guess i could fly, and sting people… i don’t quite know lol
#22
Nova, so I can, uh, blow stuff up? And get very very extremely bright and hot. Idk. Help lol
#23
be gay, a cat, and a man, although if you count pfps, I would be mike dirnt, a bi bassist, so pretty kewl
#24
Almost certainly the ability to create any cake at will. I’m not sure whether they would taste nice though because I’m not exactly the best at baking.
#25
I turn into a happy dog
#26
I’m chaosincarnate, so I guess I have Loki powers now? As long as I can be chaotic, I’m happy.
#27
I guess my powers would be to warp reality into whatever I see fit. That would make me a antihero, like Loki.
#28
The “DEATH STARE”. I glare at people and they drop dead.
#29
Being a partime lobster does sound pretty rad tbh.
#30
i turn into a pride flag theme panda.ez
#31
My superpower is…. I’m really awkward!
#32
Probably have the ability to either vaporise people into dust or I may have control over all the matter in the universe
