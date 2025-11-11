Postcards That Are Only Complete After You Stain It With Coffee

by

We illustrated postcards with simple drawings that are completed by coffee stain rings. You don’t have to stain your desk or documents any more. Just start having fun while enjoying your cup of coffee. Then send the PostCup off and give someone you care about a taste of your thoughts.

Perfect for those who love writing postcards in cafés.

More info: etsy.com

You’re wheel cool

Postcards That Are Only Complete After You Stain It With Coffee

Hello Panda

Postcards That Are Only Complete After You Stain It With Coffee

Lift me up

Postcards That Are Only Complete After You Stain It With Coffee

Let’s go around together

Postcards That Are Only Complete After You Stain It With Coffee

Feline warm and fuzzy

Postcards That Are Only Complete After You Stain It With Coffee

From Singapore, with love.

Postcards That Are Only Complete After You Stain It With Coffee

Before

Postcards That Are Only Complete After You Stain It With Coffee

After

Postcards That Are Only Complete After You Stain It With Coffee

You can find these postcards on ETSY

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
