Postcards That Are Only Complete After You Stain It With Coffee

We illustrated postcards with simple drawings that are completed by coffee stain rings. You don’t have to stain your desk or documents any more. Just start having fun while enjoying your cup of coffee. Then send the PostCup off and give someone you care about a taste of your thoughts.
Perfect for those who love writing postcards in cafés.
You’re wheel cool
Hello Panda
Lift me up
Let’s go around together
Feline warm and fuzzy
From Singapore, with love.
Before
After
