Hey Pandas, What’s Something Weird/Creepy That Happened To You But Nobody Would Believe? (Closed)

#1
I was 5 or 6 yrs old then. One night I was having trouble falling asleep, I had completely wrapped myself in my blanket and was trying very hard to fall asleep . Suddenly, I had the urge to look towards my window and to my shock, I saw a vague figure draped in white clothes, staring sternly at me ! I was terrified!💀 What frightened me more was that it had no eyeballs, just 2 empty sockets !. I was scared to death. I did not open my eyes for once that night. The next day when I told everyone, nobody believed me!😶 They thought that I was making it up. The memory is vivid and it still terrifies me.
#2
On January 27, 1986, I had a nightmare that I was in the Challenger space shuttle & it blew up. I was really, REALLLLLY into space & wanted to become an astronaut back then. Early in the morning on Jan 28, 1986, I told my parents about my dream & they sort of laughed it off & reassured me that everything would be fine when the Challenger actually took off. As it turned out, everything was not fine & my dream came true. RIP Challenger crew!
#3
1992. In hospital following a chest injury resulting in a collapsed lung and possible bruised heart. 6AM, phlebotomist comes along to draw blood. She draws from elbow of course which results in pain for me later, always does I don’t care how good you are. 6:30Am another one comes along for blood. I tell her the other girl already got it and she moves along. She comes back 10 minutes later and explains she need arterial so they can check blood gases. Also explains it’s drawn from the wrist and is painful. Ok, gotta do what you gotta do. She’s doing her thing and starts taking of her gloves and I ask why she isn’t taking it? She stands up and asks “you didn’t feel that!?” Nope. I told her to ask the other girl to skip me and just take future samples as arterial which they did. Now every time I have to have blood drawn for any reason I ask for it to be done arterial (and tell them my story so they understand why) and the phlebotomist tell me I’m nuts and take it at the elbow anyway. They can’t believe anyone would want blood drawn arterial.
#4
I was born and named after a rock sometimes called Sirens Peak that, when the wind blows past it, makes the sound similar to a sirens and leads sailors to their deaths :)
#5
Back in 1979, I went grocery shopping with my mom. It was when the carts had smaller baskets that folded up and had a space underneath big enough for a small child to sit. The store layout had a row with the butcher counter and double swinging doors one the right and the greeting card/magazine section on the left opposite the doors. I knew it took a long time to get meat, so I’d always head to the cards to look at them, must have done this dozens of times. My 4 year old self loved looking at cute ones and I would pretend to read them. This time though, I heard a deep man’s voice that said “don’t touch that”, I quickly put it back and looked around…no one was there. I figured it was someone in another isle. So I grabbed another card and heard “don’t f*’ing touch that” in the same deep voice. Looked around, still no one. Picked up another, “get the f**k away from there”. By now I knew they were talking to me, my hearts beating fast, but still no one that I could see. My mom’s still at the counter so I went to look at magazines and heard “get away or I’ll f*ing kill you”. I ran so fast back to my mom and crawled under the cart, scared to death, prob white as a ghost, and my mom’s done and starts down the isle. We get next to the doors and I heard “get away”. I started screaming and told my mom to go faster, he’s going to kill me. She asked who and I said some man. She looks around and tells me there’s no one , that I must be hearing them talk to each other in the cooler and not to worry, no one will kill me. I know dang well that it was directed at me and refused to go to that store again. To this day, she tells me I had a wild imagination. But, I know it’s true, I can still hear that voice in my dreams telling me “I’ll kill you”.
#6
Both these things happened recently.
So the first one is I was on a walk. I was in the countryside, and I was walking along a country lane. A van drives up, I stand to the side, it drives past. As it’s going up the hill in front of me, it seems to glitch. You know when you’re watching a video and it skips a few seconds? Like one moment it’s fine, then it stops for a second, then it’s working again. That’s basically what happened. The van stopped, a bird flying past stopped, even I stopped, but I was conscious of what was happening. It lasted about 2 seconds, then everything was normal. Not the weirdest thing in the world, but it’s definitely been in my mind for a few weeks.
The second one is it was night. I had gone downstairs for a drink and was just coming up when the bathroom light turned off. The door was slightly open, so I could see it turning off. The weird thing is, nobody came in or out of the bathroom. The light switch for the bathroom is just outside the door, and it hasn’t moved.
Both these thing give me weird glitch-in-the-matrix vibes 😂. Hope you enjoyed!
#7
MAybe a decade ago, there were a bunch of new houses built just a little down the street from my parents’ home. By now that area has evolved to your typical upper middle class suburban residential area, nothing out of the ordinary. But one house just stands out.
It’s a nice and modern 3 story home with those bottom to ceiling sized windows that everybody seems to like nowadays, so you can easily make a spot inside while passing by, and its damn empty inside. And I don’mt mean completely empfty but just sterile, sparsely furnitured, like in a catalogue, and there’s rarely anybode there ever.
For the last couple of years I started making shorter stop-bys more often since my parents are getting older, so I regularly pass by that place in the early evening, and I can count on one hand how many times there is even a light on in that house, and even then, the shades are always dropped. There was even only one single time I actually saw people sitting on the patio outside when I walked by once in the summer, and they were just sitting on their chairs, not talking to each, barely moving at all, it was just very odd.
My parents have also made similar observations and we always jokingly say it’s a safe house where intelligence services are interrogating foreign spies. Although that most likely isn’t it, there is definitely something weird going on with that house.
