Home
A Tiny Scene Proves The Right Watch Order For Indiana Jones

A Tiny Scene Proves The Right Watch Order For Indiana Jones

1 min ago
A Tiny Scene Proves The Right Watch Order For Indiana Jones
Home
A Tiny Scene Proves The Right Watch Order For Indiana Jones

A Tiny Scene Proves The Right Watch Order For Indiana Jones

1 min ago

The Indiana Jones movies have always been confusing for viewers in terms of their watch order. Every Indiana Jones movie has its own story and a new adventure that makes every production fun to watch. But that doesn’t mean these films and events have no timeline. Now that the franchise’s fifth film is in production, viewers want to know the correct order to watch Indy’s journey. 

There are actually two different orders to watch the movies. One is according to their release date, while the other is according to the events in the franchise timeline. That means this order would go beyond the boundaries of release dates and classify movies according to the events of the movies. This order may seem to put every story plot together in a cohesive flow — but it also created significant confusions. Fortunately, a small scene from the Indiana Jones franchise film puts it all together. Let’s see which one it is and how it does so.

Temple Of Doom’s Scene Confirmed The Right Order to Watch the Indiana Jones Movies

Indiana Jones

All the movies of Indiana Jones come after each other except the Temple Of Doom. This Indiana Jones movie was released three years after the premier of Indiana Jones: Raiders Of The Lost Ark. The exciting thing is that Temple Of Doom was a prequel to that movie because producers didn’t want to portray Nazis as the bad guys once again. That is why it is suggested that the film should be watched prior to Raiders Of The Lost Ark. However, that’s not the ideal order to watch the Indiana Jones franchise. 

In Temple Of Doom, we see Indy fighting with swords and without any gun. This joke is intended to call users back to Raiders Of The Lost Ark., But if you haven’t seen the movie, this joke would be lost. That is why Raiders Of The Lost Ark secures the first position on our watch order. Undoubtedly, Indiana Jones 5 will follow the footmarks of the last two franchise movies and pick up where Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull left things. So, these films are already in order. 

What’s The Future Of The Indiana Jones Franchise?

Indiana Jones Mutt Williams

The previous four movies of the Indiana Jones franchise went above and beyond to satisfy the fans. However, the last film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull had polarizing feedback. That is why the burden on the shoulders of Indiana Jones 5 is increased. The interesting thing is this fifth movie wasn’t directed by Steven Spielberg, and neither did George Lucas write its story. So, it may pack plenty of new surprises for the viewers. 

Furthermore, this would be the last movie where we’ll see Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. The actor confirmed in an interview that this would be his last ride as the famous archeologist. Perhaps we’ll get spin-off shows from the franchise instead. Overall, Indiana Jones 5 can end the franchise on a good note, but it would require powerhouse storytelling for that. However, this won’t change the fact that watching the franchise’s films in the right order is extremely fun.

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

0 / 5. 0

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Read next:

Related Posts
The Top Five Armin Mueller-Stahl Movie Roles of His Career
December 15, 2017
Timothy Olyphant in the Movie Go or in Girl Next Door?
March 16, 2017
Can We Stop with All of the Baseless Fan Theories Already?
May 25, 2018
10 Things You Didn’t Know about The Manchurian Candidate
March 7, 2018
The Top 20 Car Racing Movies of All-Time
May 12, 2018
Is There a New Naked Gun Film on the Horizon?
October 20, 2017

About The Author

Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He has been an Editor/Writer for blogs like American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.