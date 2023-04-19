A Tiny Scene Proves The Right Watch Order For Indiana Jones

The Indiana Jones movies have always been confusing for viewers in terms of their watch order. Every Indiana Jones movie has its own story and a new adventure that makes every production fun to watch. But that doesn’t mean these films and events have no timeline. Now that the franchise’s fifth film is in production, viewers want to know the correct order to watch Indy’s journey.
There are actually two different orders to watch the movies. One is according to their release date, while the other is according to the events in the franchise timeline. That means this order would go beyond the boundaries of release dates and classify movies according to the events of the movies. This order may seem to put every story plot together in a cohesive flow — but it also created significant confusions. Fortunately, a small scene from the Indiana Jones franchise film puts it all together. Let’s see which one it is and how it does so.
Temple Of Doom’s Scene Confirmed The Right Order to Watch the Indiana Jones Movies
All the movies of Indiana Jones come after each other except the Temple Of Doom. This Indiana Jones movie was released three years after the premier of Indiana Jones: Raiders Of The Lost Ark. The exciting thing is that Temple Of Doom was a prequel to that movie because producers didn’t want to portray Nazis as the bad guys once again. That is why it is suggested that the film should be watched prior to Raiders Of The Lost Ark. However, that’s not the ideal order to watch the Indiana Jones franchise.
In Temple Of Doom, we see Indy fighting with swords and without any gun. This joke is intended to call users back to Raiders Of The Lost Ark., But if you haven’t seen the movie, this joke would be lost. That is why Raiders Of The Lost Ark secures the first position on our watch order. Undoubtedly, Indiana Jones 5 will follow the footmarks of the last two franchise movies and pick up where Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull left things. So, these films are already in order.
What’s The Future Of The Indiana Jones Franchise?
The previous four movies of the Indiana Jones franchise went above and beyond to satisfy the fans. However, the last film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull had polarizing feedback. That is why the burden on the shoulders of Indiana Jones 5 is increased. The interesting thing is this fifth movie wasn’t directed by Steven Spielberg, and neither did George Lucas write its story. So, it may pack plenty of new surprises for the viewers.
Furthermore, this would be the last movie where we’ll see Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. The actor confirmed in an interview that this would be his last ride as the famous archeologist. Perhaps we’ll get spin-off shows from the franchise instead. Overall, Indiana Jones 5 can end the franchise on a good note, but it would require powerhouse storytelling for that. However, this won’t change the fact that watching the franchise’s films in the right order is extremely fun.
