Home
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Created Timeline Plot Holes

Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Created Timeline Plot Holes

3 hours ago
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Created Timeline Plot Holes
Home
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Created Timeline Plot Holes

Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Created Timeline Plot Holes

3 hours ago

The Indiana Jones franchise is indeed iconic but it is not without timeline plot holes and blunders. A particularly notable plot hole comes from Steven Spielberg’s decision to make The Temple Of Doom a prequel to The Raiders Of The Lost Ark. Though the decision was based on personal preference and to save the films from “production errors,” this led to the director failing to notice a significant plot hole.

The Temple Of Doom‘s events occurred in 1935, however, this prequel portrayed an entirely different take on Indy and his beliefs than is to be expected. This sudden change in the protagonist’s stance from film to film was certainly curious, and it has to do with the franchise’s timeline. This is why the viewers are left scratching their heads with the timeline plot hole in The Temple Of Doom.

Indy Forgot All His Temple Of Doom Lessons

Indiana jones standing on a bridge in the temple of doom

Though The Raiders Of The Lost Ark was released first, in the franchise’s timeline, it occurs in 1936, a year after the Temple Of Doom. In 1935, we journey with Indy as he witnesses a man’s heart being ripped out while he was alive, becomes a victim mind control, and even activates the magical Sankara stones’ power to burn through his bag with an incantation. After all is said and done, Indy admits that he “understands the stone’s power.” However, that was seemingly not enough for Dr. Jones to accept that the magic was real in Raiders Of The Lost Ark.

One year passes, and Indy is heard saying, “I don’t believe in magic, a lot of superstitious hocus-pocus,” in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Indy somehow forgot about the same ‘hocus-pocus’ that almost killed him back in India. It was indeed strange to watch Indy being possessed by a child’s voodoo doll in Temple Of Doom (1935) and then a year later suggesting to Marcus Brody that the Ark’s magic is ludicrous in Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1936).  

Why Was Temple Of Doom A Prequel To Raiders Of The Lost Ark?

Indiana Jones and the temple of doom created a timeline plot hole

When Raiders Of The Lost Ark was released in 1981, its action and thrilling cinematic appearance were acclaimed by everyone. However, with the release of Temple Of Doom, the producers decided to take a step back and deliver a new and exciting entry to the franchise by creating a prequel to the hit film. The sole reason Temple of Doom was a prequel was because George Lucas (franchise creator) and Steven Spielberg did not want the Nazis to be portrayed as the bad guys again. In the pursuit of fresh and innovative, this timeline plot hole went unnoticed, as exposing Indy to magic in Temple Of Doom should have affected his stance on supernatural powers differently in the Raiders. 

If the films’ order were interchanged, a more coherent timeline would have been formed and this plot hole could have been fixed. But honestly, that would have also caused some other blunder in the timeline down the line. This Temple of Doom timeline plot hole will undoubtedly create problems if you are rewatching the four Indiana Jones films in chronological order to prepare for Indiana Jones 5.

READ NEXT: How Would An Indiana Jones Series Work?

Related Posts
It Might Just Be Time for an “Ewok Adventure” Reboot
July 7, 2017
The Top Five Fictional Pitchers in Movies
June 10, 2017
Was Trevante Rhodes Snubbed Of An Oscar Nomination For Moonlight
March 13, 2022
The BBC’s List of Best Foreign-Language Movies Shines a Much-Needed Spotlight on the Best Movies the World Has to Offer
November 8, 2018
Lives of the Cast of Jojo Rabbit
November 25, 2022
Listen To Every Musical Connection Between Rogue One and the Rest of Star Wars Franchise
April 19, 2017

About The Author

Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He has been an Editor/Writer for blogs like American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.