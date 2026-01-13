Best Rhea Seehorn Movie & TV Roles, Ranked

Over the years, Rhea Seehorn has impressed audiences and critics alike with her versatile performances on the big and small screens. Having made her television debut in 1997, Seehorn has spent the past several decades building a resumé with several iconic roles. For the Norfolk, Virginia-born actress, her passion for acting began while at George Mason University.
Although not yet a household name, Rhea Seehorn has worked tirelessly, choosing roles that showcase her talent and versatility. While she has a growing film credit, it is her work on television that has brought her career its biggest success. Here’s a look at Rhea Seehorn’s most memorable roles in film and television.
6. Whitney (2011–2013)
Although not her breakthrough role, Rhea Seehorn gained wider recognition in the short-lived NBC sitcom Whitney. She played one of the title character’s closest friends, Roxanne Harris. With actress and comedian Whitney Cummings playing a fictionalized version of herself, Whitney followed the daily ups and downs of an unmarried but committed couple, Whitney and Alex (Chris D’Elia), as they navigate modern relationships with humor and sarcasm. However, Seehorn, although a supporting character, was quite memorable on the show. Her comedic timing was evident in several memorable scenes. Although Whitney lasted only two seasons, it helped Seehorn sharpen her acting skills in a fast-paced sitcom environment.
5. I’m with Her (2003–2004)
Rhea Seehorn appeared in ABC’s sitcom I’m with Her early in her television career. Although it was the second project on television, it was her first major role, giving viewers a glimpse of her rising talent. The sitcom, inspired by its creator Chris Henchy’s relationship with his famous wife, Brooke Shields, followed a charming romance between a teacher and a famous actress.
Seehorn played a supporting role as Teri Polo’s character’s overprotective and bitter sister, Cheri Baldzikowski. Her performance helped shape the lively dynamic among the main characters. Unfortunately, the show only lasted a season and was pulled from the air by the network. Fans of early-2000s sitcoms might still recognize the show’s lighthearted style.
4. Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024)
The Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led 2024 sequel Bad Boys: Ride or Die has been Rhea Seehorn’s biggest film project. Seehorn joined the franchise playing Judy Howard, a U.S. Marshal, revealed to be Captain Conrad Howard’s (Joe Pantoliano) daughter. Judy is introduced as someone personally invested in the case, seeking to clear her father’s name by hunting down Detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett. Although it was her first large-scale, high-energy film, Seehorn fit well within the established cast. Bad Boys: Ride or Die was a huge success, although critics were less enthused than audiences.
3. Linoleum (2022)
In the 2022 sci-fi comedy-drama Linoleum, Rhea Seehorn was cast in a supporting role as Erin Edwin, the wife of stand-up comic and actor Jim Gaffigan’s character. The movie blended surreal moments with grounded character work. Seehorn portrayed a frustrated wife who eventually becomes supportive of her husband. Critics praised her ability to help ground the film’s stranger scenes. Generally, Linoleum was a critical success, proving Seehorn’s versatility, even in an indie comedy-drama.
2. Pluribus (2025)
Since the premiere of Vince Gilligan’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi series Pluribus, the show has been a critical success. Rhea Seehorn leads the cast as Carol Sturka, a successful fantasy-romance novelist. Carol soon discovers she’s immune to a strange virus that links the rest of humanity into a hive mind. The 9-episode first season finale is scheduled to air on December 26, 2025. Arguably, Pluribus is Rhea Seehorn’s first major lead role on television.
1. Better Call Saul (2015–2022)
The first time Rhea Seehorn worked with Vince Gilligan was on AMC’s hit neo-noir legal crime drama Better Call Saul. The show was arguably Seehorn’s international breakthrough role. Seehorn played Kim Wexler, a highly skilled attorney whose professional discipline, personal loyalty, and growing ambition made her one of the most compelling figures in Better Call Saul.
Kim’s story arc began as a respected lawyer at a major Albuquerque firm. Over time, her relationship with Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) evolved into a partnership built on affection, shared struggles, and a risky attraction to bending the rules. Unsurprisingly, the role has been Rhea Seehorn’s most critically acclaimed role. Her performance earned her two Primetime Emmy Award nominations.
