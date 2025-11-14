People Aren’t Losing Their Sense Of Humor During The Coronapocalypse And Here’s 30 Pics To Prove It (New Pics)

In times of stress and trouble, a sense of humor and some laughter go a long way to help us feel better and lift our spirits.

Yes, the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the world and we all feel like we’re in danger. Yes, the number of infected has surpassed 197k globally. But some people see the silver lining even in this situation and come up with truly funny jokes about the coronavirus.

Bored Panda collected some of the very best jokes about coronavirus to put a smile on your face and help you feel better in these dark times. Upvote your favorites of these hilarious photos and when you’re done enjoying this list of fresh new memes, check out part 1 of our collection right here. We also reached out to Mind, a UK mental health charity, so read on about their advice about staying mentally fit during prolonged episodes of staying at home.

#1

Image source: reddit.com

#2

#3

Image source: gnuman1979

#4

Image source: Kuhtuhluh

#5

#6

Image source: danielleweisber

#7

#8

Image source: whatsupboosh

#9

Image source: MarkAgee

#10

Image source: reddit.com

#11

#12

Image source: jessicavalenti

#13

Image source: reddit.com

#14

Image source: reddit.com

#15

Image source: reddit.com

#16

#17

Image source: garrcie

#18

Image source: Nazeefah

#19

#20

#21

Image source: reddit.com

#22

Image source: blairsocci

#23

Image source: simoncholland

#24

Image source: reddit.com

#25

Image source: reddit.com

#26

Image source: reddit.com

#27

Image source: DavidKlion

#28

#29

Image source: reddit.com

#30

#31

#32

#33

Image source: NRMorrow

#34

#35

Image source: betchesluvthis

Patrick Penrose
