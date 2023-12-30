For over a century, Hollywood has been churning out successful movies about the end of the world. While most have taken on the zombie apocalypse storyline, others have used near-realistic plots to tell a more convincing story. The success of the apocalyptic genre proves that irrespective of film audiences’ creation or evolution beliefs, there’s a universal agreement that the world will end someday.
With hundreds of films based on the end of the world storyline, it’s impossible to acknowledge them all in a single listing. However, emphasis will be placed on films released in recent decades and those whose plot centers more on an apocalyptic storyline than on a post-apocalyptic one. These are the 14 best movies about the end of the world.
Independence Day (1996)
German director Roland Emmerich‘s Independence Day (1996) is one of the most popular and successful films of the 90s. The science fiction apocalypse film had a plot that explored the arrival of aliens on Earth to annihilate humans. Grossing $817.4 million on a $75 million budget to become the highest-grossing film of 1996, Independence Day is a must-watch for any apocalypse/science fiction genre audience. Besides its plot, Independence Day (1996) stands out for the quality of its cast. These include Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Judd Hirsch, and Vivica A. Fox.
Deep Impact (1998)
One common end-of-the-world storyline that has been greatly explored in Hollywood and is more probable is that of a meteorite striking the Earth. While NASA confirms that football-sized meteoroids hit Earth almost every 2000 years, a catastrophic impact with a larger meteoroid occurs only once every few million years. Released in the summer of 1998 on May 8, the science fiction disaster film Deep Impact follows an end-of-the-world plot that sees a 7-mile-wide comet heading towards Earth.
When all attempts to destroy it or deflect it from its path toward Earth, President Tom Beck (Morgan Freeman) informs the world of a bunker built to hold 1 million people for 2 years. However, 200,000 scientists and experts have already been pre-selected. A lottery will be used to choose the remaining 800,000 people to survive the catastrophe. Deep Impact (1998) was directed by Mimi Leder and starred Robert Duvall, Elijah Wood, and Vanessa Redgrave. It was the sixth highest-grossing film of 1998, grossing $349.5 million on an $80 million budget.
Armageddon (1998)
About two months after the release of Deep Impact (1998), Michael Bay‘s science fiction disaster film Armageddon was released on July 1, 1998. Much like the storyline of Deep Impact, in Armageddon, there’s also a large asteroid on a collision course with it. However, NASA estimates it to be the size of Texas. With only an 18-day window before impact, plans are set in motion to land a drilling team on the asteroid. The plan is to have the team drill a hole and plant a nuclear bomb that will destroy and disintegrate the asteroid into smaller-sized rocks. With Box Office earnings of $553.7 million on a $140 million budget, Armageddon became the highest-grossing film of 1998. The films starred prominent actors like Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, Steve Buscemi, William Fichtner, and Owen Wilson.
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
The Day After Tomorrow (2004) is director Roland Emmerich’s second end of the world movie to make the list. In the movie, US Vice President Raymond Becker disregards a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) paleoclimatologist’s warnings. The end of the world event was caused by climate change, which brought about an ice age. However, the subplot of the end of the world film sees a father’s unfailing love to rescue his son and family. The Day After Tomorrow (2004) was another massive end of the world film success, grossing $552.6 million on a $125 million budget. It became the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2004. The top cast of The Day After Tomorrow (2004) included Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sela Ward, Emmy Rossum, and Ian Holm.
War of The Worlds (2005)
Steven Spielberg’s science fiction thriller War of The Worlds (2005) cast Tom Cruise as its main protagonist, Ray Ferrier. In War of the Worlds, aliens arrive on Earth to annihilate the human race. The story follows Ray Ferrier, who tries to take his two children to reunite with their mother and his ex-wife. Far from playing Mission: Impossible‘s Ethan Hunt, audiences see Tom Cruise play a vulnerable but resilient father. Steven Spielberg’s War of The World (2005) was the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2005, with earnings of $603.9 million on a $132 million production budget. The movie also starred 11-year-old Dakota Fanning, Tim Robbins, Miranda Otto, and Morgan Freeman as the movie’s narrator.
The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)
The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008) takes an interesting and unique look at the apocalypse genre. This time, a representative of an alien civilization is sent to Earth to stop humans from destroying the planet. Human activities have put the Earth in harm’s way, and it threatens its survival. Although critics heavily criticized its plot, The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008) is a wake-up call to the threat of ecocide. Despite a critical failure, The Day The Earth Stood Still was a commercial success. It grossed $233.1 million on an $80 million budget. The movie starred Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly, Jaden Smith, Jon Hamm, Kathy Bates, and Robert Knepper.
2012 (2009)
Unsurprisingly, this is director Roland Emmerich’s third end of the world movie in the list. Released on November 13, 2009, 2012, it helped push the doomsday narrative and drive fear for many film audiences at the time. In retrospect, audiences can laugh and be in awe of the film’s CGI, but back in 2009, fingers were crossed on the possibility of the events in the film ever happening. With the world ending, the world’s wealthiest and most powerful pay $1 billion to secure a ticket for the nine arks built as man’s last hope to survive the floods. 2012 became the fifth highest-grossing film of 2009, grossing $791.2 million. The movie starred John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amanda Peet, Oliver Platt, Thandiwe Newton, and Danny Glover.
Knowing (2009)
After directing I, Robot (2004), director Alex Proyas‘ next film was the science fiction thriller Knowing (2009). The movie’s plot follows a Nostradamus-esque story, where a series of numbers found in a 50-year-old time capsule has accurately predicted major disasters, death tolls, and geographical location. Having understood what the numbers represent, MIT astrophysicist John Koestler takes it upon himself to warn others and try to save his family. Like several other apocalypse films, the event that triggers the end of the world cannot be stopped. Notable cast members of Knowing (2009) include Nicolas Cage, Rose Byrne, Chandler Canterbury, and Lara Robinson. Produced on a $50 million budget, Knowing (2009) grossed $186.5 million.
Contagion (2011)
Less than a decade after its release on September 9, 2011, Contagion (2011) became a reality for the world with the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, its plot was described as science fiction and a medical disaster film. In retrospect, Contagion was far more than 106 minutes of entertainment but a warning for what is to come. The possibility of events in apocalypse movies like these continues to fuel the genre’s success. Contagion still was a commercial success, grossing $136.5 million on a $60 million budget. Its star-studded cast included Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, and Bryan Cranston.
Take Shelter (2011)
Jeff Nichols‘ psychological thriller Take Shelter (2011) is one of the underrated, often overlooked apocalypse movies. Chances are that most apocalypse audiences haven’t seen the movie. It tells the story of a man’s (Curtis) visions of an impending storm – more like a modern, biblical Noah. As the vision soon begins to affect his relationship with his family, friends, and career, Curtis begins to doubt if he, too, isn’t suffering from paranoid schizophrenia like his mother did when she was his age. Starring Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain, Take Shelter is the least-grossing film on the list, with only $5 million in Box Office earnings, after being produced on a $4.75 million budget.
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012)
The genre is literally written in the movie’s title, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World. The 2012 apocalyptic film adds a twist by being a romantic comedy. Starring Steve Carell and Keira Knightley, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012) centers on the unlikely friendship and romance of a man whose wife abandons and a lady who breaks up with her boyfriend. After a failed mission to destroy Matilda, a 70-mile-wide asteroid, Earth has only 3 weeks before impact and complete destruction. Dodge (Steve Carell) and Penny (Keira Knightley) decide to help each other find closure before the world ends. Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012) was a box office bomb, failing to recoup its $10 million production budget after grossing $9.6 million at the Box Office.
Greenland (2020)
Gerard Butler leads the cast in the apocalyptic survival disaster film Greenland (2020). The movie’s plot follows planet-destroying comets on a collision course to Earth. Butler’s character, John Garrity, will go out of his way to ensure his family makes it to the secret underground bunker in Greenland. Although chosen to be part of the evacuates, his wife and son are removed at the last minute when it’s discovered his son is diabetic. As they drive through the cities, they face other humans who would do anything to survive. Greenland performed moderately at the Box Office, grossing $52.3 million on a $35 million budget.
Don’t Look Up (2021)
Over the years, Hollywood’s apocalyptic movies have approached the subject more seriously. Adam McKay‘s Don’t Look Up (2021) took a satirical spin on the genre. With a star-studded cast, Don’t Look Up has audiences laughing through most of its scenes. Although it didn’t gross much during its limited theatrical release, it was the second-most-watched movie on Netflix 28 days after its release. Don’t Look Up (2021) cast included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman, and Kid Cudi.
Leave the World Behind (2023)
Sam Esmail‘s apocalyptic, psychological thriller Leave the World Behind was one of 2023 top end of the world films. Released on Netflix on November 22, 2023, Leave the World Behind became the most-watched film on the streaming platform with over 41.7 million views. The plot for Leave the World Behind gives audiences an immersive experience, progressing through stages of denial/distrust, confusion, panic, and entering into survival mode. Leave the World Behind (2023) ending scene has been subject to different interpretations as to how it relates to the end of the world.
