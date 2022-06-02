Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Happening”

The French drama thriller film Happening (French: L’événement) had its limited release last May 6, 2022. The film is directed by Audrey Diwan from a screenplay Diwan co-wrote with Marcia Romano. The film is based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Annie Ernaux and stars Anamaria Vartolomei and Luàna Bajrami. Set in 1960s France, the plot centers on Anne, a young student who finds out she is pregnant. Fearing she won’t finish her studies and have the future she has worked hard for, she is confronted with the decision to have an illegal abortion. The Venice Golden Lion-winning drama has received positive reviews from critics and in a review by The Guardian, they praised the film’s emotional storytelling saying, “ But the film’s real power comes not from the brutal assault of these scenes, which match those of Myroslav Slaboshpytskiy’s The Tribe for unflinching horror, but from the emotional connection that Diwan deftly creates between Anne and an audience that finds itself living her trauma rather than just watching it.” If you were drawn to the film Happening and you’re looking for similar films that narrate issues surrounding women’s struggles, bravery, and fight for emancipation, here are five movies we highly recommend watching.
Saint Frances
Saint Frances is a 2019 film, directed by Alex Thompson, and written by Kelly O’Sullivan who also stars in the film alongside Ramona Edith Williams, Charin Alvarez, Lily Mojekwu, and Max Lipchitz. The film follows Bridget who gets a job as a nanny for a six-year-old girl named Frances. The two form a special bond but things become complicated when Bridget faces an unwanted pregnancy and is faced with a choice to have an abortion. Just like Happening, Saint Frances tackles beliefs regarding unwanted pregnancy and society’s expectations. The film has received positive ratings, earning a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with critics consensus saying, “Saint Frances approaches an array of weighty issues with empathy, humor, and grace — and marks star and writer Kelly O’Sullivan as a tremendous talent to watch.” The film was also nominated for the Independent Spirit John Cassavetes Award in 2020. The Guardian gave the movie a five-star review and described it as “a vibrant and emotionally engaging tale that dresses its subversive self-determination manifesto in the clothes of a ditzy, bittersweet comedy about midlife disappointment.”
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Similar to the protagonist of Happening, the 2020 British-American drama film Never Rarely Sometimes Always also follows a young woman faced with an unwanted pregnancy. The plot centers on her journey together with her supportive cousin as they travel to New York to find a place where she can terminate her pregnancy without a parent’s consent. The film was written and directed by Eliza Hittman and stars Sidney Flanigan, in her debut film, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold, and Sharon Van Etten. The film received generally positive reviews and won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival. In a review published by The New York Times, they described the film as, “A low-key knockout” and praised the film’s take on a story about abortion saying, “In “Never Rarely,” the hurdles to an abortion are as legion as they are maddening and pedestrian, a blunt political truism that Hittman brilliantly connects to women’s fight for emancipation.”
4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days
The 2007 Romanian art film 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days shares a very similar context and plot with Happening. The film which also has drama and thriller elements in it was written and directed by Cristian Mungiu and stars Anamaria Marinca, Laura Vasiliu, and Vlad Ivanov. The film is set in 1987, a time in the final years of Nicolae Ceaușescu, the Romanian Communist Party General Secretary. The film follows the story of roommates, Găbița and Otilia, in a university dormitory and how their friendship and loyalty are tested when Găbița finds out she is pregnant and Otilia helps her find a doctor who will be willing to do an illegal abortion. The film has received several accolades which include three awards at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival, including the Palme d’Or and winning Best Film at the European Film Awards and Romania’s national Gopo Awards. A review was published on RogerEbert.com, and particular praise was given to the duo’s performances saying, “The fascination of the film comes not so much from the experiences the friends have, however unspeakable, but in who they are, and how they behave and relate. Anamaria Marinca gives a masterful performance as Otilia, but don’t let my description of Gabita blind you to the brilliance of Laura Vasiliu’s acting. These are two of the more plausible characters I’ve seen in a while.”
Grandma
The 2015 American comedy-drama film Grandma has similar themes about unwanted pregnancy but takes a lighter mood in its narrative. The film is written, directed, and produced by Paul Weitz and stars Lily Tomlin and Julia Garner as the grandma and granddaughter duo. The plot centers on a lesbian poet who helps her teenage granddaughter raise money for an abortion. The film received positive reviews with special praise for Timlin’s performance earning her several Best Actress nominations including Golden Globe Awards and Critics’Choice Awards. Grandma was also included in the top ten independent films of 2015 by the National Board of Review. Empire reviewed the film and wrote, “Acerbic, unexpected and quietly heart-warming without ever approaching sappy, this takes a no-nonsense approach to big issues – life, love and ageing – and never feels heavy-handed.”
Vera Drake
Unlike the films on this list which share the perspective of women faced with an unwanted pregnancy and the choice of abortion, the 2004 British period drama film Vera Drake tackles the same issue from the perspective of a person who performs illegal abortions. The film was written and directed by Mike Leigh and stars Imelda Staunton, Phil Davis, Daniel Mays, and Eddie Marsan. Set in 1950s London, the film follows the story of Vera Drake, a housekeeper, a wife, and a mother, who secretly performs illegal abortions. The plot centers on her difficult journey when authorities discover her illegal practice. The film received critical acclaim and won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was nominated for three Academy Awards and won three BAFTAs. A review by Reelviews praised the film’s poignant storytelling and a memorable lead character saying, “Vera Drake’s slow pace may be difficult to appreciate. But it’s the unhurried vision that gives the movie its power. For those who have the patience to become absorbed in this kind of drama, Vera Drake offers a stunningly real character portrait whose image will linger long after the movie has faded.”