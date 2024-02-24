9 Times John Wick Cheated Death And We Cheered

Picture this: John Wick, the man, the myth, the legend, with a knack for turning every near-death experience into a ‘How is he still alive?’ moment. Fans of the series, buckle up as we recount the times when our favorite sharp-dressed hitman danced with death and left us all cheering for an encore. So, let’s dive into the nine lives of Mr. Wick, shall we?
Home Sweet Battlefield
Remember when John’s quiet mourning was so rudely interrupted by a bunch of goons in John Wick Chapter 1 – Home Invasion? Yeah, that escalated quickly. Our boy John took on those assailants like he was swatting flies at a summer BBQ. With nothing but his wits and a trusty pistol, he turned his home into a shooting gallery. It was like watching someone play a first-person shooter on easy mode. And let’s be honest, we were all rooting for every headshot.
Disco Inferno with Bullets
Then there was the time John decided to hit the club—the Red Circle Club to be exact. Outnumbered? Outgunned? Pfft, minor details for Mr. Wick. This guy waltzed through that Red Circle Club shootout with the kind of determination that says ‘I’m getting my revenge, and maybe a vodka tonic while I’m at it.’ It was sheer poetry in motion, except instead of words, it was bullets—lots and lots of bullets.
The Catacomb Ballet
Ah, the John Wick Chapter 2 – Catacombs Shootout, where every assassin in Rome seemed to have RSVP’d ‘Yes’ to the ‘Let’s kill John Wick’ party. But our man wasn’t having any of it. In those catacombs, John was like a grim reaper in a suit, doling out bullet-riddled justice with his trademark precision. And when Santino put that bounty on his head? That just seemed to tickle John’s funny bone—a funny bone made of steel and gunpowder.
Mirrors and Mayhem
The John Wick Chapter 2 – Mirror Room sequence was nothing short of a masterclass in misdirection and survival instinct. Our reflective friend turned a maze of glass into a deadly funhouse, making his enemies shoot at illusions while he picked them off one by one. It was like watching someone cheat at hide-and-seek—except cheating means you’re really good at not getting shot.
Kitchen Utensil Carnage
Who knew cutlery could be so deadly? In John Wick Chapter 3 – Knife Fight, John turned what should’ve been a chef’s worst nightmare into a symphony of slicing and dicing. The way he used those knives? It wasn’t just self-defense; it was an art form—a very stabby art form. And let’s not forget about that leather belt—talk about accessorizing for success!
Giddy Up, Gunman
Only John could turn a stable into an escape pod with hooves in John Wick Chapter 3 – Horse Chase. The dude hopped on a horse like it was a Harley and galloped away from danger—or rather, toward danger, because let’s face it, danger is pretty much his middle name. And thanks to movie magic (and safety for our equine friends), we got to see some bad guys get hoof-punched without any actual horses being harmed.
Riding Through Bullets
In what universe does someone think ‘You know what this high-speed motorcycle chase needs? A sword fight.’ Oh right, John Wick’s universe. During the John Wick Chapter 3 – Motorcycle Chase, our beloved Baba Yaga dodged death with such finesse that you’d think he was born on a bike—in a hailstorm of bullets. The hunters became the hunted, and we were all there for it.
The Continental Standoff
The Continental Hotel: where assassins can take five without fear of getting shanked…unless you’re John Wick in John Wick Chapter 3 – Continental Fight. When this place turned into a war zone, John stood his ground like the seasoned warrior he is. Rules are rules until they’re not—and then you get to see John turn an elegant hotel into an elegant battlefield.
‘Just Another Tuesday’
Last but not least, being declared ‘excommunicado’ would spell doom for mere mortals—but for John? That’s just another Tuesday in paradise…or New York City. With every assassin in town looking to cash in on his head in John Wick Chapter 3 – Excommunicado, our man just kept on ticking like he had somewhere better to be—which he probably did.
In conclusion, if there’s one thing these death-defying escapades show us, it’s that John Wick isn’t just surviving—he’s thriving. Each brush with death is more than just another action sequence; it’s an affirmation of his indomitable spirit (and really good tailoring). So here’s to Mr. Wick: may your enemies be plenty and your ammunition never-ending.
