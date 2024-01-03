‘Berlin’ Ending Explained: What’s Next for the Crew in the ‘Money Heist’ Prequel?

Berlin, the Money Heist prequel spinoff based on the life of Berlin just hit Netflix screens on December 29, 2023, globally. The show had already struck a chord with the cult following of Money Heist and pulled in viewers right away. While the critique is strong with how the prequel spinoff actually turned out, Berlin has managed to climb to the top of weekly scores on Netflix in several regions around the world.
The show is currently rated 7.2 on IMDB by over 7000 voters and has a 50% critic score at Rotten Tomatoes. This is understandable because what started as the same high-octane heist show at the start of the first episode, ends up becoming a skippable amateur love story, only to leave things at a cliffhanger for a possible better heist. For those who have any confusion or questions about Berlin’s ending, we’re going to break down all the aspects of it below.
The Crew for the Auction-House Heist Gets a Happy-Ending
In Berlin, while Berlin (Pedro Alonso) himself is the heart of the heist, he has five more to help him execute his plan. First, we have Damian (Tristán Ulloa), who is the brains behind the heist and only gets sidetracked when his wife decides to separate. However, Damian finds it easy to recollect himself as soon as he finds a new love. He then goes to the five-star hotel back in Paris where Berlin is also suffering from his final touchdown with Camille (Samantha Siqueiros), and the two make their way back to the rendezvous mountain villa.
On the other hand, we have the younger lovebird duos — Roi (Julio Peña) and Cameron (Begoña Vargas) as well as Bruce (Joel Sánchez) and Keila (Michelle Jenner). Both couples go through their share of troubles and police-evasive moments until they’re finally able to make it to rendezvous and that’s the last we see of them. This is the very moment that marks the happy ending for the whole crew, except Berlin.
Berlin Checkmates Camille and Balances Karma
Berlin, on the other hand, is still torn from his last divorces and his affair-turned-obsession with Camille Polignac, the wife of the auction-house owner. He does get rescued by Damian from their hotel back in Paris and is able to see the end of the crew’s final touchdown but that’s not his happy ending for Season 1. His happy ending comes when he finally gets to see Camille again and he figures out the real motives behind her reasons for meeting. He gives Camille a taste of her own medicine — because let’s be real, Berlin is a professional, and well, Camille and Sophie were just two amateurs trying to bite off more than they can chew.
Luckily, Berlin is still in love with Camille and after he dismantles her plan of getting money out of him by blackmailing, he offers her money himself. While the two don’t really share a traditional end of their love story, Berlin does prove his love for Camille with this act and lets her go away for the time being — he technically wins her over and the whole act becomes an ode to their story.
Berlin and Damian Tease a New Heist
Once that’s over, the very last moment captures Berlin in an arena, probably somewhere in Spain, watching a corrida de toros (Spanish bullfighting) as Damian walks over and sits next to him. Berlin tells Damian that he has had a few setbacks, lost his share, and would like to plan a new heist. Damian, on the other hand, who is actually a teacher and had promised himself that the auction-house heist would be his final one, instantly agrees that vacation has lasted too long now, intending to return to it.
While this is not exactly a cue for another season, it is how TV shows usually deal with endings — by leaving room for the possibility for another season in case the streamer chooses to greenlight the show for another season. Berlin, however, has yet not been renewed for a season 2 and the possibility for a season 2 depends on how grand the reception of the show is.
Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra Will Be Prepared for the Next Heist
While both Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) and Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño) prove to be useful for the heist investigations led by Marie Lavelle (Rachel Lascar), the police are unable to capture Berlin’s crew. This is precisely because all six members of the crew do an impeccable job at hiding their DNAs and trails. However, the only loose ends are the police who have seen the faces of Damian, Roi, Cameron, Bruce, and Keila, and the hotel manager who is familiar with Berlin’s face as well. Alicia Sierra herself puts it that while they may have gotten away this time, the police will be prepared of their sneaky ways the next time (while looking at the sketches of all six fugitives).