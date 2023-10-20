‘Money Heist’s Spin-Off ‘Berlin’: Everything You Need to Know

The demise of a character often spells their final curtain call. Yet, Andrés de Fonollosa (played by Pedro Alonso), more notoriously known as Berlin from Netflix’s thriller series Money Heist (known as La Casa de Papel in Spanish), defies this norm. Despite his dramatic exit from the main storyline the enigma surrounding Berlin is back with his own prequel series to Money Heist, known as Berlin. Through Berlin, Money Heist fans will be able to learn more about the life of this morally ambiguous, borderline romantic, and multi-faceted character.
Despite being second-in-command to the Professor (played by Álvaro Morte), Berlin’s journey was cut short due to the character’s terminal illness and consequent willingness to sacrifice himself. However, throughout the series, there were constant flashbacks so Berlin still remained a part of the series. The prequel was announced by Netflix soon after Money Heist had ended. Let’s unravel the details of the upcoming prequel’s talented cast and the very genesis of Berlin’s criminal escapades.
Does Money Heist Spinoff Berlin Have a Trailer?
Indeed, the anticipation surrounding Berlin has been stoked further by its trailer, teaser, and first-look images. The initial trailer showcased a fresh-faced cast set to join Berlin’s pre-Money Heist plans — although audiences have already had a taste of his well-planned heists in the original series, the new series features a fresh narrative that delves deeper into his better and bigger past robberies. Alonso’s iconic expressions, signature satirical takes, a well-sought heist plan in the city of love Paris, and flirtatious statements — the stage is all set.
The Cast Members Starring in Money Heist Spinoff Show Berlin
Along with Alonso reprising his iconic role as Andrés de Fonollosa, better known as Berlin — there’s a fresh crew in line. Tristán Ulloa is all set to grace the screen as Damián, Berlin’s confidant. Joining them is Michelle Jenner, who steps in as the electronics whiz, Keila, Joel Sanchez who plays the action-ready Bruce, Begoña Vargas stars as Cameron, and Julio Peña Fernández portrays Roi.
Are There Any Returning Cast Members in Berlin?
Yes — along with Alonso, there are also reports of Najwa Nimri reprising her role as Alicia Sierra and Itziar Ituño stepping into the scene as Raquel Murillo. It’s unsure as to how their roles will connect to Berlin’s past but needless to say, the paths will cross somehow. There are rumors that Alicia Sierra was romantically involved with Berlin in the past, somehow. Yes, the pregnant police officer who was brutal in her ways of interrogation and tracing down the professor.
What Is the Release Date for Money Heist Prequel Berlin?
Fans eagerly awaiting Berlin don’t have to wait much longer. This morally ambiguous character from the Money Heist universe is going to be back on screens very soon. The spinoff is set to premiere on Netflix on December 29, 2023. The show, originally in Spanish, will be available in multiple dubs and subtitles.
What Is the Show Berlin Going to be About?
Berlin, as evident in the trailer, promises to unravel the enigmatic history of Andrés de Fonollosa, known popularly as Berlin, before his time with the Professor’s gang in Money Heist. The series is set to spotlight Berlin’s adventures during the golden age of his criminal life as he committed high-stakes heists across Europe. A central plot appears to revolve around a meticulously planned robbery of an upscale auction house in Paris, with complications arising from a romantic entanglement with the auction house owner’s wife. The plot will have a blend of steamy romance, wit, and high-octane heist sequences.
Money Heist’s Berlin Character Analysis
As the Professor’s elder brother and key accomplice, Berlin is strategic and yet far more morally ambiguous than any other character. He’s a leader who effortlessly leads the crew through high-pressure situations and he operates without any sort of guilt. While his romantic and hedonistic tendencies reveal a man relishing life’s moments, especially against the backdrop of his terminal illness, his moral compass often wavers between selflessness and unpredictability.
He has this duality in his personality and yet he’s a guy blindly trusted by both the Professor and Palermo, played by Rodrigo de la Serna. A cultured intellectual, romantic, with a penchant for literature and philosophy, with his wit that adds so much depth to this character. Far from being a mere villain or hero, Berlin’s multifaceted persona makes him a standout. The upcoming series will further explain why this character has grown up to be the man he is.