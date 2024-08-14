Grant Ellis to Lead The Bachelor 2025 After Emotional Bachelorette Exit

Fans of The Bachelorette were left stunned when the latest episode featured Grant Ellis getting eliminated, only to have an exciting twist reveal that he will be the next Bachelor for the 29th season.
During Monday night’s episode, viewers saw Ellis being sent home, just shy of the hometown dates, after not receiving a rose. This departure marked a significant moment as he was among the final six men competing for Jenn Tran’s affection.
Evidently, fans can look forward to more TV time with Ellis. As reported by People, the announcement came right after Monday’s episode aired. Reality Steve also shared this pivotal news on his social media outlets.
ABC officially stated,
After an emotional exit, Grant Ellis’ journey to find love will continue as he takes on the role of leading man for the upcoming 29th season of The Bachelor.
The day trader from Houston, Texas has already captured the hearts of many with his sincere ambition to build a family-centric future during Jenn’s season.
I poured everything out and it wasn’t good enough, Ellis lamented to producers after his elimination from The Bachelorette. He further expressed his aspirations:
I want a family, you know? I want to be happy. I want a wife. I want to be in love.
The reaction from Bachelor Nation was overwhemingly positive. One fan excitedly wrote on X,
Grant getting eliminated and then Grant being announced as Bachelor giving me whiplash but I’m here for it!!!!!
Another added their support:
Love this! Grant is a fantastic choice!
Ellis’ season of The Bachelor is set to premiere in 2025. While it’s still months away, fans are already buzzing with anticipation.
Follow Us