10 Best TV Shows To Binge Watch

With so many options to choose from, deciding what TV show to binge is sometimes overwhelming. Shows such as Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and all of the NCIS’ are regularly found at the top of people’s binge-watching lists, but no two shows are the same. From satirical comedy to edge-of-your-seat suspense, some shows deserve a binge-watching weekend.
While some of the shows on this list are not new shows, they are still worthwhile if you haven’t already watched them (and some are worth watching more than once). Others are relatively new shows that dropped in 2023, which means you may not have had time to watch them, but you should make time. Here are the ten best television shows to binge-watch right now.
1. The Night Agent
FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) finds himself in the middle of a government conspiracy when he answers the only call he’s ever received on the Night Agent hotline. Rose Larkin’s (Luciane Buchanan) aunt and uncle instruct her to call a number when their home is invaded, and they are murdered, and Peter Sutherland answers the call. Rose narrowly escapes, and the two find themselves in the middle of a plan to kill the president, destroy the White House, and no one can be trusted. The Night Agent season 2 was recently announced as a go, and this is one show worth binging.
2. Daisy Jones and The Six
Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones and the Six is a miniseries worth the time. The story of how The Six, fronted by rock star Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), meets Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and how their band becomes the biggest band in the world, is a story that captivates audiences. Drugs, rock and roll, and forbidden love stories abound.
3. You
It’s been four seasons of watching Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) stalk women and kills everyone in their lives in the name of love, and You still works. Goldberg has convinced himself that he is only a serial killer because he’s protecting the woman he loves, but he doesn’t know himself. His box, his stalker tendencies, and the twists and turns Joe faces keep viewers captivated. It’s a show worth binge-watching. You season 5 was announced as the final season, and viewers want to catch up before the fifth season airs.
4. The Last of Us
Post-apocalyptic stories are always in style, but this one is especially interesting to watch. The Last of Us is a story set in 2023 following a global pandemic that changed the world forever. The Last of Us is based on a 2013 video game, and the year and the pandemic aspect feel like a major coincidence.
A fungal infection causes those who catch it to become zombies. However, one teenage girl, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), does not fall victim to this pandemic. Joel (Pedro Pascal) is tasked with keeping Ellie safe because she’s the only thing humanity must hold on to. The Last of Us is worth the time it takes to watch.
5. Wednesday
Wednesday is the perfect family-friendly binge. With only ten episodes in Wednesday season 1, this show incorporates it all. Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams is flawless and spooky enough to make it interesting. But it is not so spooky that children cannot watch it. With the modern twist on The Addams Family’s story, this show is nothing short of spectacular.
6. The White Lotus
Satirical comedy is the highlight of The White Lotus. The storyline follows upscale, wealthy resort guests as they embark on what should be a lovely vacation at a tropical luxury resort. Unfortunately, murder gets in the way of all the fun. The storyline is the same in The White Lotus seasons 1 and 2, but the cast changes. Save for Jennifer Coolidge and John Gries, the plot of this story involves an entirely new cast each season, but the shenanigans are the same.
7. Yellowstone
The story of Yellowstone Ranch, the biggest ranch in the country, is situated in Montana. The Dutton family has owned the Yellowstone Ranch for over a century and will stop at nothing to protect the ranch. From murder to plots that will blow your mind, the story of Yellowstone keeps you on your toes. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is brilliant, and the show now has two prequels.
1883 stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the Duttons whose trek to settle in the West on the Dutton Ranch is fraught with tragedy. 1923 stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as the surviving Duttons who will do anything to protect their family and their ranch. Yellowstone has five seasons, and 1883 and 1923 have one season.
8. Schitt’s Creek
When wealthy business owner Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy) finds out his financial manager took everything, he and his family go from living the lives of multi-millionaires to living in poverty. Moira (Catherine O’Hara), David (Dan Levy), and Alexis (Annie Murphy) must live together in a motel in a little town called Schitts Creek. Johnny Rose bought the town many years before as a joke, and it is the only thing the family has left.
This family spends six seasons learning how to live as regular people rather than millionaires, and it is a comedic genius. The entire cast brings their A-game to each and every episode, and the laughs are endless. It’s the best kind of satire and a show you must binge.
9. Reacher
The television adaptation of Lee Childs’ famous Reacher series of books stars Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher. Jack Reacher is a former military man accused of murder in his new civilian life. He’s forced to work with the police to figure out who is setting him up and framing him for a murder he did not commit. Reacher season 1 is out and ready to binge before Reacher season 2 is released.
10. Lincoln Lawyer
Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is a criminal defense attorney who does his best work out of his Lincoln Navigator. The Lincoln Lawyer is based on the Michael Connelly books, and the first book is a 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 adapts book two in the series, The Brass Verdict.
Though The Lincoln Lawyer skipped book one to adapt book two, the series will not continue in chronological order. The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 is skipping book three to focus on book four. The Fifth Witness is the book that The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 will focus on, but season 1 is ready to watch.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!