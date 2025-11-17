27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

by

Sure, you think that colored pencils are needed only for drawing and ear picking, but Jennifer Maestre doesn’t think so. The artist always uses things other than for their intended purpose.

Meet Jennifer Maestre, a South African-born, Massachusetts-based artist, who makes beautiful sculptures using wooden pencils.

“My sculpture art was originally inspired by the form and function of the sea urchin. The spines of the urchin, so dangerous yet beautiful, serve as an explicit warning against contact. The alluring texture of the spines draws the touch in spite of the possible consequences. The tension unveiled, we feel the push and pull, desire and repulsion. The sections of pencils present aspects of sharpness and smoothness for two very different textural and aesthetic experiences.

To make the pencil sculptures, I take hundreds of pencils, cut them into 1-inch sections, drill a hole in each section (to turn them into wooden beads), sharpen them all, and sew them together to form a unique artwork. The beading technique I rely on most is peyote stitch,” Jennifer wrote on her website.

More info: jennifermaestre.com | Instagram | Etsy

#1

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#2

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#3

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#4

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#5

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#6

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#7

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#8

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#9

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#10

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#11

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#12

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#13

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#14

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#15

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#16

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#17

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#18

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#19

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#20

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#21

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#22

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#23

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#24

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#25

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#26

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

#27

27 Stunning Pencil Sculptures By Jennifer Maestre

Image source: JENNIFER MAESTRE

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Share 27 Of The Craziest Old Phone Designs They’ve Seen
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
40 Times People Found Lowkey Horrifying Pictures From The Past And Just Had To Share Them Online (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
67 Bad Drawings Of Celebrities By Tw1tterPicasso That Cracked Us Up
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“This Is Likely To Look Ridiculous”: Petty Woman Complains About Neighbor’s Bush, Demands They Rip It Out Or She Will Put A Fence Around Her Front Drive
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
51 Sea Slugs That Prove Aliens Already Live On Planet Earth
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Two Friends Show How The Same Clothes Look On Their Different Body Types (33 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.