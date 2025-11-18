Ex Who Has Never Prioritized Child Suddenly Sends Long Email Asking For Joint Custody, Woman Suspicious

Co-parenting requires a lot of trust, care, and communication between two partners. Each person needs to be invested in the well-being of their kid and willing to put aside any differences they may have. The unfortunate part is that not everyone has their kid’s best interests at heart, and this becomes extremely obvious in the way they co-parent.
This is the situation a woman found herself in after her ex suddenly appealed for shared custody. She was shocked because he had never shown interest in their child before that.
Parents need to put their children first instead of their own selfish interests, but some folks tend to forget that
The woman had a toddler with her ex, and although they tried to make their relationship work many times, she finally broke it off after realizing he wasn’t making their kid a priority
The man used to go weeks without seeing his kid and even made excuses to avoid meeting the child until recently when he asked to have his daughter over every other weekend
Despite the lack of care and interest he showed in his child, the man suddenly sent his ex a long email insulting her parenting and accusing her of preventing contact with the kid
The woman was surprised to receive such an email with obvious lies and was even more shocked to see that he was requesting shared custody of their daughter
The poster shared that she and her ex had broken up and gotten back together several times. They had tried hard to make things work, especially for the sake of their baby. Eventually, she gave in and broke things off for good because the man just wasn’t prioritizing their daughter. Which is what makes his sudden request for joint custody that much more surprising.
To understand more about shared custody and how it works, Bored Panda reached out to Kim Feeney. She’s a licensed independent social worker, a registered play therapist supervisor in Davenport, and the owner of Butterfly Beginnings Counseling. She has over ten years of experience helping children and families lead healthier emotional lives and find alternative ways to meet social and behavioral needs.
We asked Kim what efforts a parent should make when it comes to joint custody to show that they can care for their kid. She said that “each parent should demonstrate a genuine commitment to the child’s well-being and actively participate in their upbringing. This includes:
Based on everything the poster shared about the man, it seemed like he wasn’t making any of those efforts for his daughter. He would go weeks without seeing the kid, lie about being busy to avoid helping out with parenting, and value his own time over looking after his toddler. Essentially, the poster had to live like a single parent.
Kim Feeney also told us that some parents shouldn’t be awarded custody of their children, especially in cases of abuse, neglect, untreated mental health issues, unstable living environments, and lack of involvement. Since the man had been so disinterested in his daughter’s well-being up until now, he definitely seems unfit for custody.
The long email that the ex sent seemed to villainize the poster. He almost threatened her and said that she had prevented him from having contact with his kid. The lengthy letter painted the man out to be something he was not while making the woman seem unreasonable.
The poster wondered if this was a form of manipulation or if he was trying to establish a paper trail for a future legal case. We asked Kim what a parent could do in a complex situation like this.
She told us, “While I am not a lawyer, and this should not be considered legal advice, here’s a general outline of the legal route one could take:
A very important point that Kim mentioned is to “be prepared to provide evidence in court that supports your concerns about shared custody. This could include documentation of any abuse, neglect, or substance abuse issues, witness statements from individuals who can attest to your concerns, and any evidence of the other parent’s lack of involvement in the child’s life.”
You can definitely understand why the woman was so wary of sharing custody of her toddler with someone who didn’t seem to care about their child until it suited him. Whatever his reasons were for suddenly sending the mail, hopefully, it didn’t cause the poster too much trouble.
Do you have any theories about why the guy randomly asked for joint custody? If so, we’d love to hear your thoughts.
Some folks wondered if the man was trying to seem like a good parent in front of a new girlfriend and had sent the email to back up his lies
