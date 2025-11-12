For 20 Years The French Have Been Building A Medieval Castle Using Medieval Techniques, And The Result Is Incredible

If you’re fascinated with medieval life, you don’t need a time machine to visit the period. Guedelon Castle in Burgundy, France, is a unique project where volunteers and researchers are constructing an authentic 13th century castle, using only techniques and materials that were available in the medieval period.
Michel Guyot and Maryline Martin started Guedelon Castle project in 1997, and it has been nearing its inevitable completion ever since. Today, it has created over 55 jobs and is a real tourist attraction with more than 300,000 visitors a year.
There is even a period-accurate backstory attached to the medieval castle that guides the design and construction. In the annals of Guedelon, works began in 1228. Each year that passes is a year in ancient times, too, so we were now in 1248. “The rule of the reenactment is that only what we know from documents that existed at the time is allowed,” says Sarah Preston, an English guide. “Funnily enough, we found that even though we knew we were accurate, somehow the castle lacked soul. So we invented a character – the owner – who would have likes and dislikes, wanting this and not wanting that.”
Seigneur Guilbert is a middle-ranking feudal lord, who was granted the right to build his beautiful castle because he sided with the crown during a rebellion in 1226.
“At one point we realized the stonemasons were cutting the stones for the towers too perfectly, which just wouldn’t have been appropriate. It would have suggested he had a lot of money and, therefore, a small army in the chateau, which wasn’t the case.” Completion of this incredible place to visit is expected around 1253 – or 2023 in today’s world.
In France, people are building a castle from the 13th century using only medieval building techniques and materials
Image credits: Guédelon
Image credits: Guédelon
Here, stonemasons are working on bricks and keystones
Image credits: Jacky Naegelen
Workers transport stones by cart
Image credits: Jacky Naegelen
Special cranes are built to take heavier rocks to higher levels of the building site
Image credits: Guédelon
Image credits: Guédelon
“The rule is that only what we know from documents that existed at the time is allowed”
Image credits: Guédelon
They’re paying extreme attention to detail for the interior as well. Here’s a shot of the timber work inside the castle bedroom
Image credits: Jacky Naegelen
Another view of the castle bedroom and its decorated walls
Image credits: Jacky Naegelen
Even the transport around the site is medieval: people use site carts and horse-drawn carriages to move around
Image credits: Guédelon
Workers are also re-building servants’ homes and buildings used for daily life
Image credits: Guédelon
A look at some of the woodwork in the castle’s halls
Image credits: Guédelon
Some of the building techniques had to be re-discovered or improvised, such as the exact combination of materials for the mortar
Image credits: Denis Gliksman
Those who want to do more than just visit the castle can also pitch in and work for a few days — about 650 people each year volunteer to do so
Image credits: Guédelon
Here’s a British engineering student Cloe, from Northampton, walking in a winch drum at the construction site
Image credits: Jacky Naegelen
And another volunteer playing with geese
Image credits: Jacky Naegelen
A man works at the construction site
Image credits: Jacky Naegelen
Clement Guerard, a blacksmith at the site since 1999, poses in his workshop
Image credits: Jacky Naegelen
Man grinds flour in a gristmill
Image credits: Guédelon
The location was chosen because most of the building materials are nearby. There is rock for the walls and towers, big oak trees for wood and close access to water and sand
Image credits: Denis Gliksman
This is how it looked like in the early stages of the project
Image credits: Jacky Naegelen
And a glimpse of the building plan for the castle shows how it will look completed
Image credits: Guédelon
This is how Guedelon Castle looks now
Image credits: Jacky Naegelen
