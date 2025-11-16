50 Times People Had To Look Twice At Things To Realize What They Were (New Pics)

It seems the universe is constantly making fun at our expense. One of the ways it does that is by trying to disorientate us. Whether it’s a rock that looks exactly like a human heart or a cloud formation that disguised itself as a floating ocean, optical illusions are all around us.
The technical term for this “flaw” in our sensory system is pareidolia, which means the tendency for perception to impose a meaningful interpretation on a nebulous stimulus, usually visual, so that one sees an object, pattern, or meaning where there is none.
While many of these moments come and go, as Bored Panda showed in our previous publications here and here, some people manage to take a picture of whatever it is that’s tricking their brains. Continue scrolling to check out the latest examples of pareidolia that we found!
#1 Incredible Cloud Formation That Appeared To Look Like An Ocean In The Sky
Image source: Theresa Birgin Lucas
#2 Lace Bug (Stephanitis Typicus) Looks Like Stained Glass
Image source: xkzdiffuser
#3 The Wear And Scuff Marks On This Boat Look Like An Island In The Sea
Image source: supremo92
#4 I Snapped A Photo Of My Dog Through A Window Screen That Looks Like An Old Painting
Image source: PhatWalda
#5 The Way My Windscreen Froze
Image source: Liamers
#6 My Friend Found A Tree Within A Tree
Image source: 4rch7ek
#7 Glasslands. Chinese Rice Fields From Above Takes Form Of Stained Glass. One Giant Artistic Puzzle
Image source: airpixels
#8 Wife Took This Photo, She Pointed Out That The Base Of The Antlers Looks Like Cat Paws. Can’t Unsee
Image source: wtf_did_I_justsee
#9 The Way This Tree Stump Has A Cityscape On It
Image source: JelliedHam
#10 I Found Dust In My Wine Glass When I Set It Down Next To My Lamp. It Looks Like A Galaxy
Image source: owiekazzowie
#11 The Most Beautiful Ice Cave I’ve Ever Explored In Iceland. It Looks Like A Massive Frozen Wave
Image source: h0rdur
#12 The Way This Ice Has Formed Looks Like A Tiny Forest
Image source: Jqzzy
#13 The Way The Light Hits This Spiderweb Makes It Look Like A CD-ROM
Image source: SweetestSummer
#14 This Tree Looks Like Broccoli
Image source: ZackTheLampGod
#15 This Landscape Looks Like Someone Just Dropped A Green Quilted Blanket On The Earth
Image source: deliorodrigues
#16 Was At The Beach And Found A Shell With Barnacles On It That Make It Look Like An Anatomically Correct Heart
Image source: Cascading-hearts98
#17 My Daughter. Dad, It Looks Like A Giant Piece Of Pizza. I’ll Be The Round Pepperoni
Image source: narlycharley
#18 The Top Of My Car Covered In Morning Rain Looks Like A Field Of Sunset Jewels
Image source: zeke3326
#19 Proud Daddy With His New Litter
Image source: AutumnHopFrog
#20 Found A Treble Clef In My Arby’s Curly Fries Once
Image source: bisforbodkin
#21 Dust From A Ramp On My Suede Rollerskates Looks Like An X-Ray Of My Feet
Image source: supervixen456
#22 The Area I Used To Work In Washington Looks Like Jurassic Park
Image source: zuzuofthewolves
#23 Rainbow In Front Of My House Looks Like Another Planet
Image source: NewBeerNewMe
#24 Used Match Looks Exactly Like A Mic Stand
Image source: SunshineCorgiss
#25 A Suspicious-Looking Cloud
Image source: Your_Friendly_Nerd
#26 This Geode Looks Like An Ocean Waves On The Beach
Image source: GingerGinny
#27 The Melting Snow On This Chair Looks Like A Tree
Image source: glassenthusiast
#28 This Stick I Found Looks Like A Burning Torch, Flame Included
Image source: hoikarnage
#29 The Pizza Saver On My Pizza Makes The Photo Look Like A Video With A Play Button
Image source: poranges
#30 My Painter Dad Making The Soup Looking Like Edvard Munch’s “The Scream”
Image source: toko92
#31 Splitting Firewood And Found A Piece Resembling The Sky In “The Starry Night”
Image source: virgilturtle
#32 When You Try To Make Peppermint Swirl Soap And It Comes Out Looking Like Raw Meat
Image source: eeyore134
#33 The Feet On This Bench At My Gym Look A Lot Like An Impaled iPhone
Image source: thehippestmanalive
#34 Ladies And Gentlemen, I Present To You – Pizza Rock
Image source: charliewarner01
#35 Tea Tree Oil Looks Like A Tree
This is at the end of lake Cakora in brooms head. It happened after the storm at the beach side of the lake broke out. It drained most of the water. As it drains out a connecting lake with tea trees on the banks, the high tides push the tea tree oily water back up the lake to create these stunning natural masterpieces.
Image source: derry_moroney_photography
#36 Found A Patch Of Moss Behind A Loading Dock That Looks Like A Tiny Tropical Island With A Palm Tree
Image source: Smiling_Fox
#37 My Cat Fell Asleep Looking Like He’s Standing Up
Image source: fofizzleshizzle
#38 The Clear Ice In My Absinthe Looks Like A Chunk Was Cut Out Of It
Image source: merlinrising
#39 Volcanic Explosion On The Lid
Image source: sylvester49
#40 I Put Another Type Of Shower Gel On Top Of The Old One Without Stirring, And After A Few Pumps They Start “Raining” Down. Looks Like Melted Wax
Image source: baby_balrog
#41 I Thought This Agate Looked Like A Separate Landscape
Image source: circularnewt97
#42 The Way The Mud Froze On My Truck Looks Like A Painting Of The Forrest
Image source: The-devils-usb
#43 The Sediment From This Chemical Reaction Looks Like A Marshy Forest
Image source: reddit.com
#44 Found A Piece Of Rock That Looks Like A Steak
Image source: Weidelberg
#45 This Cicada I Found Looks Like It Has The McDonald’s Logo On Its Head
Image source: Thats_A_Tangy_Malany
#46 This Cluster Of Golden Oyster Mushrooms Looks Like Covid-19
Image source: breakyourfac
#47 My Pizza Stone Looks Like A Moon
Image source: frodnorg
#48 My Cauliflower Looks Like An Atomic Mushroom Cloud
Image source: Mission_Acrobatic
#49 This Ice Patch I Found That Looks Like A Feather
Image source: GreasyCheese5976
#50 The Post Paint Chipped Into The Map
Image source: LolcatXTREME
