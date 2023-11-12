Anika Noni Rose’s Top Movie And Television Roles

Anika Noni Rose was born to be an actress and performer. This is evident from how passionate she is in every role she plays. Choosing an acting career wasn’t an afterthought for Noni Rose, as she has always loved to perform. Unsurprisingly, Noni Rose obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Theatre at Florida A&M University and later studied drama at the American Conservatory Theater.
With her career starting as a stage actor, Anika Noni Rose soon transitioned into film and television. Over two decades later, Noni Rose has worked with several top Hollywood filmmakers and actors. Although known for playing supporting roles, Noni Rose is one of the most popular African-American actresses in Hollywood. These are Anika Noni Rose’s best performances in movies and television.
Dreamgirls (2006)
Anika Noni Rose debuted on the big screen in 1999. However, she landed her first major role seven years later, playing the supporting character of Lorrell Maya Robinson. Noni Rose co-starred alongside Beyoncé Knowles, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, and Danny Glover in Bill Condon‘s musical drama Dreamgirls. Created as a film à clef, Dreamgirls was based on the Motown record label and its girl group, The Supremes. Noni Rose’s character, Lorrell Maya Robinson, was based on/inspired by one of the real The Supremes artists, Mary Wilson.
In the film, Lorrell Maya Robinson begins an adulterous relationship with James (Jimmy) “Thunder” Early (Eddie Murphy). After Jimmy’s fame declines following the success of The Dreams, he resorts to abusing drugs, eventually dying from a heroin overdose. With Noni Rose having a smaller frame than Beyoncé Knowles and Jennifer Hudson, Noni Rose had to wear six-inch heels during filming. Also, although her character is the youngest of the three singers, Noni Rose, in real life, is older than Beyoncé and Jennifer Hudson. Besides its eight nominations and three wins at the 79th Academy Awards, Dreamgirls grossed $155.4 million at the Box Office.
The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency (2008–2009)
The BBC/HBO comedy-drama The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency was based on Alexander McCall Smith‘s series of novels, first published in 1998. The short-lived series was set in Botswana and followed the first female private investigator in Botswana, Mma Precious Ramotswe, her investigative work and love life. With Jill Scott playing Mma Precious Ramotswe, Anika Noni Rose portrayed the smart, fast-typing secretary of the agency, Mma Grace Makutsi. Although it only aired its pilot and 6 episodes, Noni Rose delivered a standout performance as Mma Grace Makutsi.
The Princess and the Frog (2009)
The Princess and the Frog is Anika Noni Rose’s first lead role in a feature film. The Disney musical film also became the first to have an African-American Disney princess. With Noni Rose voicing Princess Tiana, she became the first black Disney Princess. The Princess and the Frog was received with positive reviews from critics and audiences. Although a box office success, it underperformed with Disney’s expectations and projections. At the 82nd Academy Awards, The Princess and the Frog received three nominations.
For Colored Girls (2010)
Anika Noni Rose is cast as Yasmine (“Lady in Yellow”) in Tyler Perry‘s drama For Colored Girls (2010). The soul-searching movie has an ensemble cast of leading African-American actors and actresses. For Colored Girls became Tyler Perry’s first R-rated film, and despite having mixed to negative reviews, the individual performances of its ensemble cast were praised. Anika Noni Rose was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the 2011 NAACP Image Awards. Other notable cast members include Janet Jackson, Thandiwe Newton, Loretta Devine, Kerry Washington, Tessa Thompson, Kimberly Elise, Whoopi Goldberg, Macy Gray, and Michael Ealy.
The Good Wife (2010–2015)
Anika Noni Rose joined the cast of the CBS legal and political drama The Good Wife in season 2. Noni Rose played Wendy Scott-Carr, introduced in season 2, episode 3 (“Breaking Fast”). For much of her appearance in season 2, she’s Peter Florrick’s (Chris Noth) political rival in the State’s Attorney election. As a lawyer for the Cook County State Attorney’s office, Wendy Scott-Carr is later hired in season 3 by Peter Florrick to investigate Will Gardner (Josh Charles). Noni Rose stayed as a recurring cast member from seasons 2 to 3 before returning as a guest in season 4. Noni Rose’s character’s last appearance on The Good Wife was in season 4, episode 11 (“Boom De Yah Da”).
Everything, Everything (2017)
The Stella Meghie-directed American romantic drama Everything, Everything was based on Nicola Yoon‘s 2015 novel. Anika Noni Rose played Dr. Pauline Whittier, mother to Amandla Stenberg‘s character, Madeline “Maddy” Whittier. Noni Rose plays the overprotective mother who forces her daughter to stay home and isolated from the world by making her believe she has Severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID). After becoming friends with a neighbor, Oliver “Olly” Bright (Nick Robinson), she soon begins to yearn to see the world. Everything, Everything was a commercial success, grossing $61.6 million on a $10 million budget.
The Quad (2017–2018)
Anika Noni Rose led the cast of the BET drama The Quad. She was cast as the President of the fictional Georgia A&M University, Dr. Eva Fletcher. Dr. Fletcher is the newly elected president and the first female president of the University. She has her hands full, juggling to save the university from bankruptcy while also dealing with the day-to-day running of the school. At home, Dr. Fletcher also has to deal with her failing 20-year-old marriage and a rebellious daughter who pushes her to the edge. The Quad aired for 2 seasons on BET from February 1, 2017, to April 3, 2018. However, it was canceled after season 2. The Quad holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)
Anika Noni Rose was part of the star-studded cast of the 2020 Christmas musical fantasy film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey. Although cast in a supporting role as Jessica Jangle, Noni Rose shines brightly in the musical with her performance. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey received mostly positive reviews, with praises for its visuals, soundtrack, and cast performances. The film’s top cast includes Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, and Ricky Martin, who voiced Don Juan Diego. Anika Noni Rose received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards.
Outlaw Johnny Black (2023)
Outlaw Johnny Black (2023) is a must-watch for comedy audiences. The Western comedy stars Michael Jai White, who directs, writes, and plays the titular character Outlaw Johnny Black. Considered a spiritual sequel to the 2009 Black Dynamite, Outlaw Johnny Black impersonates a preacher in a small mining town in an attempt to avenge his father’s death. Anika Noni Rose is cast as Jessie Lee, a love interest of Michael Jai White’s character, Outlaw Johnny Black.
