6 Classic Movies That Were Surprisingly Snubbed At The Oscars

While it is true that there are several Oscar-winning movies that have gradually faded away and failed to leave a lasting legacy in the minds of audiences. It is equally important to recognize the countless films that have achieved classic status or gained a devoted cult following without ever receiving the prestigious Academy Award recognition. There are various reasons for this dichotomy, with one common explanation being that some of these movies were released outside of the narrow window that places them into the Oscar contention. However, there are also instances where certain films have been overlooked despite garnering substantial critical acclaim.
This discrepancy prompts us to re-evaluate the value of accolades, as true greatness in cinema often lies beyond the confines of the Academy Awards. So, let’s dive into 6 classic movies that didn’t make it to the Oscars. Some of the picks on this list have since become iconic movies, whereas others are simply outstanding examples of unique stories that became unfortunate Oscar snubs.
6. Reservoir Dogs (1992)
Considering that it is extremely rare for a first time filmmaker to be recognised by the Academy Awards, this pick isn’t completely shocking. The brutal crime drama, Reservoir Dogs, saw Quentin Tarantino burst onto the scene, introducing Hollywood to his unique blend of non-linear storytelling, slick dialogue and unflinching violence. The story of a heist gone wrong was a simple plot, however, it was how Tarantino told his story that made the movie so idiosyncratic. He depicted criminals in a way that had never been seen before. In between brutal acts of disturbing violence, they sit around like regular people, discussing movies, music and the complexities of fair pay in America.
Of course, in the coming years after Reservoir Dogs, Tarantino would be recognized by The Academy time and time again. As of 2024, Tarantino has won two Oscars for Best Original Screenplay. However, it seemed that with his first movie, voters at The Academy weren’t quite sure what to make of this exciting yet controversial rising talent. To that, Reservoir Dogs goes down as one of the true Oscar snubs of all time.
5. A Bronx Tale (1993)
Alongside Reservoir Dogs in the list of Oscar snubs lies a crime drama released a year after in 1993. A Bronx Tale is an enthralling movie that charts the life of a young man named Calogero who befriends a local gangster. As he enters adulthood, Calogero finds himself torn between his friend and respected mobster idol, Sonny (Chazz Palminteri), and his straight by-the-book working-class father, Lorenzo (Robert De Niro). A Bronx Tale is an adaptation of Chazz Palminteri’s semi-autobiographical play of the same name. The movie also marked the directorial debut of De Niro. So, it was an anticipated affair at the time of its release.
However, A Bronx Tale failed to garner any recognition come awards season despite its more than warm critical reception. It’s possible that the movie was snubbed due to the fact that it hit theaters three years after the Oscar-winning gangster classic, Goodfellas. Both movies fall into the realm of gangster classics, however, A Bronx Tale possibly felt too similar in tone to Martin Scorsese‘s masterpiece, leaving it feeling like a deliberate carbon copy.
4. Uncut Gems (2019)
Although this movie may not be considered a classic just yet due to its release a short while ago, it most likely will make the history books of cinema in the coming years. Uncut Gems, the captivating follow-up film by The Safdie Brothers, proved to be another indie hit, surpassing expectations set by their previous work, Good Time. The plot revolves around Howard Ratner, a desperate New York City jeweler played flawlessly by Adam Sandler, as he navigates the treacherous world of high-stakes gambling and dangerous bets.
From the very beginning, Uncut Gems grips the audience with its anxiety-inducing, tense atmosphere, leaving them on the edge of their seats. The Safdie Brothers effectively create a visually powerful experience that immerses viewers into the whirlwind of Ratner’s life, making it impossible to look away. Despite the undeniable brilliance of the film, it remains one of the biggest Oscar snubs of 2019, leaving many astonished by the Academy’s oversight. Adam Sandler’s spectacular performance had viewers convinced that he would finally earn his first well-deserved nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Yet, regardless of the awards season disappointment, Uncut Gems undeniably shines as a compelling and unforgettable cinematic endeavor.
3. Apocalypto (2006)
Released in 2006, Apocalypto is a captivating historical adventure film directed by Mel Gibson. Set in the Mayan era, the plot follows Jaguar Paw, a young tribesman whose peaceful existence is shattered when his village is raided by a group of Mayan warriors seeking captives for sacrifice. As the sole survivor, Jaguar Paw embarks on a grueling journey to rescue his pregnant wife and son, pursued relentlessly by his captors through the treacherous jungle.
With breathtaking authenticity, the film immerses audiences in the ancient Mayan civilization, showcasing stunning set designs and mesmerizing cinematography. However, the film’s release was marred by personal troubles faced by Mel Gibson, as his anti-Semitic tirade was leaked to the mainstream media. This scandal undoubtedly overshadowed the brilliance of Apocalypto, preventing it from earning the recognition it deserved at the Academy Awards, where it otherwise would have been a likely contender for its masterful storytelling and exceptional filmmaking.
2. The Big Lebowski (1998)
After the massive success of their Oscar-winning crime drama Fargo, it was no surprise that the Coen Brothers quickly became favorites with the voters at the Academy. However, their 1998 movie, The Big Lebowski, seemed to be snubbed upon its release, causing disappointment among fans and critics alike. Many speculated about the reason for this dismissal from awards recognition, and it was ultimately hypothesised that the movie had been released outside of the window needed for contention.
Although this setback may have initially dampened its reception, The Big Lebowski has since achieved a remarkable status as a cult classic. The film’s unique blend of simplicity and quirkiness has garnered a dedicated following, and it is often hailed as one of the greatest films ever made. In fact, The Big Lebowski currently holds a prestigious spot at number 213 on IMDB’s top rated 250 movies list, proving its enduring popularity and influence.
1. Heat (1995)
Michael Mann’s classic crime thriller, Heat, is a masterfully executed film that revolves around a cat-and-mouse chase between a dedicated detective, played by Al Pacino, and a brilliant professional thief, portrayed by Robert De Niro. Released in 1995, this film marked a remarkable moment in cinema history as it showcased the two iconic actors sharing the screen for the first time in their illustrious careers. With its intricate plot and intense character development, Heat captivated audiences and critics alike.
Surprisingly, despite its undeniable impact, the film falls into the category of mystifying Oscar snubs, as it failed to receive a single nomination after its release. This omission becomes even more puzzling as Heat continues to solidify its position as one of the most influential and popular films of all time, forever etching its mark in cinematic history. For example, the iconic heist scene in The Dark Knight was inspired by the mesmerizing heist scene in Heat, with Christopher Nolan happily divulging his blatant homage in a number of interviews.
