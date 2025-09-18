Ana Navarro: 7 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘The View’ Co-Host

Ana Navarro has been a dynamic presence on daytime television since joining ABC’s The View. Having being born in Nicaragua and raised in Miami, Navarro brings a unique blend of immigrant experience and legal training to her current media role. Her screen career spans across networks, from CNN, CNN en Español, to ABC, where her fearless insights and unapologetic views have earned her widespread respect.
Beyond the headlines and viral moments, Ana Navarro’s journey is captivating and richly layered. The sharp-witted political commentator turned beloved co-host of The View holds a law degree, has advised prominent political figures, and built a reputation as one of the most outspoken voices in American media. Whether an admirer or casual observer, here are 7 facts you probably didn’t know about The View’s Ana Navarro.
1. Ana Navarro Was Born into a Wealthy Nicaraguan Family
Ana Navarro’s upbringing in Nicaragua was far from impoverished. She was born into a wealthy family with deep political ties and land-owning agricultural business. She was born Ana Violeta Navarro Flores in Chinandega, Nicaragua, on December 28, 1971. Her father, José Augusto Navarro Flores, besides being a prominent landowner and agriculturist, later served as Minister of Agriculture under Enrique Bolaños Geyer’s administration.
In the 1970s, Navarro’s father was a politically active figure who opposed the Sandinista government during Nicaragua’s turbulent years. With her father’s wealth and influence, Navarro’s family enjoyed a comfortable lifestyle, with access to private education and social privileges uncommon for many Nicaraguans of the era. However, her background meant that Navarro grew up aware of and around her birth country’s elite circles and the brewing political unrest.
2. Ana Navarro Fled Nicaragua at Age 8
Ana Navarro’s wealthy privilege did not shield her from the instability that gripped Nicaragua in the late 1970s and early 1980s. When the Sandinista revolution gained power, Navarro’s father’s political stance placed the family in danger. This forced them to flee to the United States in 1980.
This sudden shift from a life of affluence in Nicaragua to starting over as refugees in Miami left a profound mark on Navarro’s worldview. While navigating exile is inherently traumatic, Ana Navarro credits that early upheaval as the crucible that forged her commitment to democracy. Navarro later revealed that then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan’s support for the Contras cemented her early allegiance to Republican ideals.
3. Ana Navarro Earned a Law Degree Before Becoming a TV Personality
Ana Navarro’s academic path speaks volumes. In Miami, she attended a private Catholic college preparatory day school for girls, Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart. After graduating from High School, she attended the University of Miami, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Latin American Studies and Political Science in 1993. With a passion for justice, Navarro attended St. Thomas University School of Law, where she earned her Juris Doctor in 1997.
While in law school, Navarro didn’t merely practice law. She took on deportation cases to defend Nicaraguan refugees, while also raising and campaigning for aid to the Contras. Navarro’s legal training sharpened her analytical skills and cultivated a sense of public duty. If anything, it provided the foundation for her subsequent political work and media commentary.
4. Ana Navarro Played Advisory Roles for Big GOP Campaigns
Before her television fame, Ana Navarro worked behind the scenes in Republican political strategy. Navarro served on Jeb Bush’s transition team in Florida, co-chaired the Hispanic Advisory Council for John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, and lent her expertise to Jon Huntsman Jr.’s 2012 run. These roles reflect her leadership in shaping Latino outreach within DOP.
Still, while she worked for Republicans and remained one herself, Navarro was never unthinking. By 2016, she had become one of the party’s most vocal critics. Besides sharply opposing Donald Trump, Navarro broke ranks to vote for Hillary Clinton. While the move created new enemies within the GOP, it endeared many others to her for her willingness to speak the truth.
5. She Began as a Guest Contributor Before Becoming a Co-host on The View
Ana Navarro’s trajectory on The View spans nearly a decade. While she’s known today for her candid commentary as a co-host, she first appeared on the show as a guest contributor in 2013. Then, in 2018, she returned as a recurring guest co-host. It wasn’t until 2022 that she was officially elevated to being a permanent co-host on The View. While the show has had its fair share of controversies, Navarro has often stood out for her fact-based commentaries.
6. Ana Navarro is Married to Al Cárdenas
Ana Navarro married Al Cárdenas on March 2, 2019. Cárdenas is a prominent Cuban-American attorney, lobbyist, and political figure. He served as the chairman of the Florida Republican Party from 1999 to 2003, and later as chairman of the American Conservative Union. The couple share a strong political background, though Cárdenas leans more traditionally conservative while Navarro has become a vocal critic of the Republican Party under Donald Trump.
7. Ana Navarro’s Net Worth
According to multiple public sources, Ana Navarro has an estimated net worth of around $4 million. Most of her wealth comes largely through her extensive career in political commentary and television. Before transitioning fully into media, Navarro also held paid positions in political consulting and campaign advising. This combination of political strategy work and on-camera roles has allowed Ana Navarro to establish steady, long-term earnings.
Follow Us