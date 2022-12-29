How Old is Laura Prepon and Your Other Questions Answered

That 70s Show was a huge hit in the late 90s and early 2000s, and it made a lot of people famous. Laura Prepon is one of the people this show helped grow more famous, and her career is thriving. However, more than two decades after we met the stars of this show, they are still regularly in the press for many things. Danny Masterson is in the press because his rape trial was declared a mistrial.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis because they are huge movie stars who went on to marry one another and have kids. Topher Grace continues to work regularly, and he is doing so while living his life very privately. Laura Prepon is much the same. She is living her life, working on her career, and keeping herself out of the public eye as much as possible, which is why people have some questions. One such question is, how old is Laura Prepon? Here’s everything you did not know.
How Old is Laura Prepon?
Laura Prepon was born on March 7, 1980. This makes her 42 as of 2022, but it also means she’s going to celebrate her 43rd birthday at the beginning of 2023. She was born and raised in New Jersey. She lived here with her mother, father, and her four siblings. Her mother spent time working as a teacher as well as a gourmet chef, and her father worked as a doctor. In fact, he is an orthopedic surgeon. Laura is the youngest of her five siblings, and she had a relatively happy upbringing in a good home. Sadly, she lost her father when she was only 13. He was undergoing heart surgery and did not survive.
What is Laura Prepon’s Net Worth?
As of 2022, Laura Prepon’s net worth is approximately $12 million. She’s worked since she was 18. She was cast in That 70s Show, and she worked hard from that point on. She starred in this hit show for several years until the end, and then she was cast in many more. Another very noteworthy role she took on when she was a little older was her role in the hit show Orange is the New Black. She’s worked continuously, and it allows her to focus on growing her net worth and becoming more and more successful.
Is Laura Prepon Married?
For many years, she was in a relationship with the brother of one of her co-stars. In fact, she and Christopher Masterson were together for eight years until 2007. She was very close to the family, but their relationship did not work out. Laura Prepon dated another man for a while, but it wasn’t until she was dating an actor by the name of Ben Foster that things seemed serious. She announced in 2017 that she was having a baby. They were married in 2018, and they welcomed another baby in 2020. They live under the radar.
What is Laura Prepon Doing Now?
At the moment, she’s living her life with her husband and their two kids, and she’s focusing on her career both in front of and behind the camera. Her fans might be surprised to learn that she’s no longer practicing despite becoming a Scientologist in 1999. She’s moved on from The Church of Scientology and has not been actively part of it since 2016. It seems that her relationship with her current husband and her religion did not work out together. She’s in talks to direct an episode of a new show, and we can’t wait to see what she’s doing with this part of her career.
Did Laura Prepon Speak Out About Danny Masterson?
As far as we know, she has not said anything about the case. She did date Danny Masterson’s brother for almost a decade, so she is close to the family. Prepon was close to the family at some point, that is. She didn’t speak out about the situation, but many think that Danny Masterson introduced her to the church when she was young. Some believe she stopped focusing on the church when rumors of what Masterson did were early and ongoing, but no one can confirm this.
Laura Prepon didn’t say anything about it to the press, but she’s done what most of her former co-stars have done since the news was announced. She hasn’t said anything about it, and she’s worked to steer clear of it. Like many of her former co-stars, she’s someone who prefers to keep her private life to herself. She and her husband live quietly with their kids, and they appreciate that anonymity.