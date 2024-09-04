The View: Meet the Co-Hosts of the Daytime Emmy-Winning Show

Since its debut on August 11, 1997, The View has seen numerous co-hosts come and go in the last two decades. Over the years, The View has become a staple of daytime television, offering a unique blend of news, entertainment, and candid discussions. Created by broadcast legend Barbara Walters, The View stands out for its all-female panel, each bringing diverse perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities.
The co-hosts’ chemistry has also been essential to the show’s success. Their ability to engage in heated debates while maintaining mutual respect is a testament to the format Barbara Walters envisioned. The current co-hosts carry on this legacy as they usher into season 28, set to premiere on September 3, 2024. With all co-hosts from the previous season returning in season 28, here’s everything to know about The View’s co-hosts.
Joy Behar
American comedian, television host, and actress Joy Behar is one of The View’s original panelists. She is currently the only original co-host still on the panel, joining the show in its first season in 1997. Although she left the show in August 2013 to focus on other aspects of her career, she returned in August 2015.
However, in those two years, she appeared as a guest co-host. Joy Behar is known for her quick humor and biting commentary on the show. Behar’s presence and long tenure in The View provide continuity and a sense of history, as she often references past episodes and changes in the political landscape over the years.
Whoopi Goldberg
American actor, comedian, author, and television personality Whoopi Goldberg is The View’s most popular co-host. She is a powerhouse in the entertainment industry with an illustrious career spanning decades. The Academy Award-winning actress brings her sharp wit, humor, and no-nonsense attitude to the talk show.
As one of The View’s co-hosts, Goldberg skillfully guides conversations with her deep understanding of social issues and politics. She is the second longest-tenured co-host on the show, having joined in season 11. She made her first appearance on The View in the season’s premiere, which aired on September 4, 2007. Whoopi Goldberg took an extended hiatus in April 2022 to film the Amazon Prime Video series Anansi Boys.
Sunny Hostin
Sunny Hostin is an American lawyer, journalist, and author. As a legal analyst, Hostin brings a legal perspective to The View. Her expertise in law and justice and passion for social justice add depth to the panel’s discussions. On The View, Sunny Hostin has earned a reputation for her thoughtful and measured commentary, particularly on law, race, and human rights topics. She joined The View in season 20 and has been one of the talk show’s co-hosts since then.
Sara Haines
American television host and journalist Sara Haines began her career behind the scenes as a production assistant, working her way up in the television industry. Known for her warmth and relatable personality, Sara Haines brings a lighter touch to the panel. Her background as a journalist and correspondent for shows like NBC’s Today and ABC’s Good Morning America equips her with the necessary experience to navigate a wide range of topics on The View, from pop culture to politics.
Like Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines also joined The View in 2016 in season 20. However, she left the show in August 2018, last appearing in the penultimate episode of season 21. She departed to co-host Strahan and Sara with Michael Strahan. Sara Haines returned to The View as a permanent co-host in season 24 and has remained on the show ever since.
Ana Navarro
Ana Navarro is a Nicaraguan-American commentator and political strategist. Navarro joined The View in 2022 in season 26. Ana Navarro was no stranger on the show, having appeared as a weekly guest since 2018. Ana Navarro has earned a reputation on The View for her quick wit and fiery commentary. Although a Republican, Navarro has long described her political position as “centrist.”
Ana Navarro has earned a reputation for not being afraid to criticize her own political party, often providing a unique and independent perspective on political issues. At the 2024 Democratic National Convention, she spoke in support of Kamala Harris‘s presidential campaign. Her background in political strategy and media makes her a formidable voice on the show, particularly on issues related to U.S. politics and immigration.
Alyssa Farah Griffin
Alyssa Farah Griffin brings a conservative voice to The View, balancing the predominantly liberal panel. Griffin, a political strategist and television personality, comes to the panel with the heaviest political resumé. Alyssa Farah Griffin was press secretary for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Special Assistant to President Donald Trump. As such, Alyssa Farah Griffin offers insider perspectives on the workings of government and politics. Her insights often spark lively debates, contributing to The View’s reputation for diverse and robust discussions. While The View co-hosts contribute immensely to America’s talk show television, Fox also has several top female anchors.
Follow Us