Singer DELAROSA Assassinated In LA In Gruesome Ambush As Suspects Remain At Large

Rising Latin music star DELAROSA had her life tragically cut short in what authorities are describing as an ambush-style attack.
Two others were left gravely wounded in the incident that took place in Los Angeles.
“Praying for her loved ones and that she gets justice,” one commented online.
Singer DELAROSA lost her life in what authorities are describing as an ambush-style attack
Image credits: KTLA 5
Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.
The violent shooting unfolded just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 22.
The assailants were on foot and approached a vehicle parked on Bryant Street, east of Tampa Avenue in the Northridge neighborhood.
Image credits: delarosaaaa
Investigators believe the incident was a planned hit, with the two male shooters targeting the victims’ parked vehicle and blasting several rounds at it.
“Witnesses described seeing two male suspects approach a vehicle that was parked on Bryant Street,” the LAPD said in a Monday statement.
Two male suspects approached the parked vehicle on foot and unleashed a barrage of bullets
Image credits: delarosaaaa
“Multiple rounds were fired at several victims who were parked in the area in their vehicle,” they added.
Officials said three victims were sitting in the car and were struck by the gunfire.
Image credits: delarosaaaa
Police initially identified one of the victims as “a 20-year-old woman” who sustained injuries.
She was rushed to the hospital but eventually succumbed to her wounds.
The victim was eventually identified as 22-year-old Maria De La Rosa, known by her stage name of DELAROSA.
DELAROSA succumbed to her wounds, while the two other victims remained in critical condition
Image credits: KTLA 5
The other two victims survived but remained in critical condition over the weekend.
Officials are still investigating a motive, but believe it may have been a mob-related attack.
No arrests were made, as per the police department’s Monday statement.
Image credits: delarosaaaa
DELAROSA had just started getting her break in the Latin music scene and gained popularity for her hit “No Me Llames” (“Don’t Call Me” in English), released in August.
The singer seemed to tease no music in her last Instagram post, shared on October 30.
DELAROSA appeared to have teased some music in her last Instagram post
Image credits: delarosaaaa
“Ocupada cocinando en el Stu 🎶👩🏻🍳no me llames 🪄🪞🐩 Ya es tiempo… GAME TIME BABY,” she wrote in Spanish, which means “Busy cookin in the Stu. don’t call me. It’s about that time” in English.
Netizens offered condolences and even speculated the reason for the attack.
Image credits: KTLA 5
“RIP so shocking god bless so young hope they catch the culprit,” one said, while another wrote, “Another soul gone. Prayers to the family.”
“This was a hit….plain and simple,” one speculated.
“It was obviously personal. Someone who she knew,” said another.
“Sounds like an inside job someone was hating/jealous of her cause she was in her bag and making boss moves,” read one comment online
Follow Us