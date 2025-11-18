How I Turned My Struggles With Depression Into A Creative Outlet, Only To Realize It’s A Diary Of My Isolation (10 Pics)

by

At 34, Mahmood finds himself trapped in a depressed-ass life that feels increasingly suffocating. Living in Oman, a country that should promise warmth and opportunity, he instead faces a harsh reality where systemic social issues, like racism and discrimination, compound his struggles.

He is sandwiched between the pizza delivery guy and the gynecologist (they both can smell it but cannot eat it).

As a foreigner, opportunities seem scarce, and the pervasive sense of exclusion from mainstream society weighs heavily on him. His efforts to find employment have been fruitless, leaving him without a sense of purpose or financial security. That’s why he’s dying in thirst for PYT (pretty young thing) but still being ‘Professional Single,’ rather scared of getting the financial disease called WIFE (Worries Invited For Ever).

#1 Street Lights Photography

How I Turned My Struggles With Depression Into A Creative Outlet, Only To Realize It’s A Diary Of My Isolation (10 Pics)

#2 Street Lights Photography (2024)

How I Turned My Struggles With Depression Into A Creative Outlet, Only To Realize It’s A Diary Of My Isolation (10 Pics)

#3 City Street Lights Photography Year 2024 No Copyrights

How I Turned My Struggles With Depression Into A Creative Outlet, Only To Realize It’s A Diary Of My Isolation (10 Pics)

#4 Cinematic Art City Street Lights Photography Year 2024 No Copyrights

How I Turned My Struggles With Depression Into A Creative Outlet, Only To Realize It’s A Diary Of My Isolation (10 Pics)

#5 Pastel Colour Minimalist Architectural Photography

How I Turned My Struggles With Depression Into A Creative Outlet, Only To Realize It’s A Diary Of My Isolation (10 Pics)

#6 Street Lights Photography

How I Turned My Struggles With Depression Into A Creative Outlet, Only To Realize It’s A Diary Of My Isolation (10 Pics)

#7 City Street Dark Mood Dramatic Lights Photography Year 2024 No Copyrights

How I Turned My Struggles With Depression Into A Creative Outlet, Only To Realize It’s A Diary Of My Isolation (10 Pics)

#8 City Street Lights Photography Year 2024 No Copyrights

How I Turned My Struggles With Depression Into A Creative Outlet, Only To Realize It’s A Diary Of My Isolation (10 Pics)

#9 City Street Lights Photography Year 2024 No Copyrights

How I Turned My Struggles With Depression Into A Creative Outlet, Only To Realize It’s A Diary Of My Isolation (10 Pics)

#10 Pastel Colour Minimalist Bauhaus Style Architectural Photography 2024

How I Turned My Struggles With Depression Into A Creative Outlet, Only To Realize It’s A Diary Of My Isolation (10 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Times Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon Should Have Won A Medal For His Epic Tweets
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Baby Proof That Place”: Mom Says People Should Baby-Proof Their Homes If Kids Are Coming Over
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Alicia Silverstone, 48, Turns Heads In Venice After Revealing Secret To Her Youthful Looks
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2025
The Inspiring Viral Story Of Corey Patrick And What Happened Next
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Things We Learned from the “Killing Eve” Series Premiere
3 min read
Apr, 9, 2018
I Spent The 3 Last Years Making Refugees Portraits To Spread A Message
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.