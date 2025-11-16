This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)

by

Philosophical thinking combined with drawing and unique perception skills transfer into bittersweet and thought-provoking comics. That is only one way of describing artist Tum Natakorn Ulit’s artwork.

The artist from Bangkok, Thailand, creates unique comics from which you might shed some tears. His in-depth fictional stories explore real-life problems and situations.

If you would like to read more of his comics here at Bored Panda, read herehere, and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

I’m here with you

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)

Image credits: tumnulit

Usually, when thinking of comics, the image that comes into one’s head is fun and relatable stories. But Ulit’s comics are rather different. They go deep into the exploration of the emotional spectrum. People in his Instagram comments share how much they feel touched by the way he delves into the stories.

Even if I knew this would end, I’d do it again

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)

Image credits: tumnulit

You can’t take anything but you can leave something

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)

Image credits: tumnulit

The artist’s comics are inspired by his personal experiences. That explains why the emotions we go into are so vivid; they are not fictional. Most of the time Ulit’s comics end on a lighter note, but some, like the story of “Minotaur’s Labyrinth” are more difficult to chew.

We are even born with different tools

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)

Image credits: tumnulit

Sometimes all you need is a good mate

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)

Image credits: tumnulit

The story “We are even born with different tools” is especially uplifting. It teaches us how we are born with different talents, and if we learn to master them, we can reach our goals just like others. The most important message is to focus on your own special abilities rather than look at others and be like them.

Words have more power than we thought

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)

Image credits: tumnulit

Smile Spa

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)

Image credits: tumnulit

Fictional scenarios translate very well into our real-life situations, shown from a different angle. It sort of lets us see the whole picture and lets us evaluate from another perspective. Each opportunity to see makes us more conscious in life.

Minotaur’s Labyrinth

This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)
This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)

Image credits: tumnulit

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Touchable Memories: This Company 3D-Prints Old Photos To Help The Blind Re-Experience Memories
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Hand Paint Pet Portraits On Rustic Reclaimed Barn Wood
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
We Decided to Rank J.D.’s Girlfriends on Scrubs
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2014
Hey Pandas, What Do You Like To Do When It’s Raining? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
My Salt Drawings Reveal Their True Colors When Inverted
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 04-September-2025
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.