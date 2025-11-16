This Artist Creates Unusual Thought-Provoking Comics With A Deeper Meaning (8 New Stories)

Philosophical thinking combined with drawing and unique perception skills transfer into bittersweet and thought-provoking comics. That is only one way of describing artist Tum Natakorn Ulit’s artwork.
The artist from Bangkok, Thailand, creates unique comics from which you might shed some tears. His in-depth fictional stories explore real-life problems and situations.
I’m here with you
Usually, when thinking of comics, the image that comes into one’s head is fun and relatable stories. But Ulit’s comics are rather different. They go deep into the exploration of the emotional spectrum. People in his Instagram comments share how much they feel touched by the way he delves into the stories.
Even if I knew this would end, I’d do it again
You can’t take anything but you can leave something
The artist’s comics are inspired by his personal experiences. That explains why the emotions we go into are so vivid; they are not fictional. Most of the time Ulit’s comics end on a lighter note, but some, like the story of “Minotaur’s Labyrinth” are more difficult to chew.
We are even born with different tools
Sometimes all you need is a good mate
The story “We are even born with different tools” is especially uplifting. It teaches us how we are born with different talents, and if we learn to master them, we can reach our goals just like others. The most important message is to focus on your own special abilities rather than look at others and be like them.
Words have more power than we thought
Smile Spa
Fictional scenarios translate very well into our real-life situations, shown from a different angle. It sort of lets us see the whole picture and lets us evaluate from another perspective. Each opportunity to see makes us more conscious in life.
Minotaur’s Labyrinth
