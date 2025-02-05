A Timeline of All Nicolas Cage’s Five Marriages

Besides his successful four-decade career, Nicolas Cage marriages have put him in the spotlight for the wrong and right reasons. However, over the years, Nicolas Cage has gained a dedicated fanbase. Besides his versatility, Cage is known for taking roles that many actors would naturally scoff at. This has seen him featured in over 100 film and television projects.
However, with a focus on his love life, the Academy Award-winning actor has walked down the aisle five times within 26 years. From whirlwind romances to brief unions, each of Nicolas Cage marriages has showcased the highs and lows of his personal life. This timeline takes a deep dive into all five of Nicolas Cage’s marriages, from his first marriage in the 1990s to his latest union. Here’s all five women Nicolas Cage has married.
Patricia Arquette – 1995 to 2001
Nicolas Cage and Patricia Arquette’s romance was like something out of a fairytale novel. The couple first met at a restaurant in 1987 when Arquette was 19 years old. Cage, who was 23 years old at the time, was immediately smitten with Arquette and reportedly proposed to her on the spot. He requested she give him a list of ten things to do to prove himself worthy. If he delivers it, she’ll marry him. Arquette, still young and not thinking about marriage, included seemingly impossible tasks in the list.
From getting author J.D. Salinger’s autograph, stealing a Bob’s Big Boy statue, a Hill tribe wedding costume, to a black orchid, Arquette believed at some point, Cage would give up the quest. To a stunned Arquette, Cage fulfilled all the requests. Still considering herself too young for marriage, Arquette didn’t agree to his request at the time. However, in 1995, Arquette calls Cage and tells him she’s ready to marry. The couple married almost immediately on April 8, 1995. After six years of marriage, Nicolas Cage and Patricia Arquette finalized their divorce on May 18, 2001.
Lisa Marie Presley – 2002 to 2004
By the early 2000s, Lisa Marie Presley was already a household name. Besides being Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley‘s only child, she had been in a two-year marriage with the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, from 1994 to 1996. Both Cage and Presley were recently divorced from a high-profile marriage. Cage and Presley first met at a party in 2000 and quickly formed a connection. Cage had been separated from Patricia Arquette at this point. Also, Nicolas Cage was a lifelong idol of Presley’s father, which was common ground for the couple.
Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley’s relationship was passionate but rocky, marked by frequent breakups and reconciliations. However, the couple finally tied the knot in a private ceremony in Kamuela, Hawaii, on August 10, 2002. Their union was short-lived, as Cage filed for divorce just 107 days later, on November 25, 2002. The couple’s divorce was finalized in May 2004. Several years later, reflecting on their relationship, both admitted it was intense but ultimately unworkable, with each having a strong personality. Despite the short-lived marriage, their relationship remains one of Hollywood’s most intriguing celebrity pairings. Coincidentally, Lisa Marie Presley was the last famous person Cage ever married.
Alice Kim – 2004 to 2016
By the time Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim first met, Cage had been long separated from Lisa Marie Presley. Cage met Kim in early 2004 in an L.A. restaurant where she worked as a waitress. Despite their significant age difference, with Cage being 40 and Kim at 19, the two quickly fell in love. They were engaged within months after meeting, with Cage waiting for his divorce to be finalized. Nicolas Cage and Alice Kim married on July 30, 2004, about a month after his divorce from Presley. Cage’s marriage with Alice Kim is the longest, lasting 12 years.
The marriage produced Nicolas Cage’s serving child, Kal-El (named after Superman’s birth name), born on October 3, 2005. His first child, Weston Cage, was born on December 26, 1990, when Cage was dating actress Christina Fulton. Throughout Cage and Kim’s relationship, Kim largely stayed out of the spotlight. However, Cage often spoke highly of her whenever he had the chance. He credited Kim with helping him stay grounded. In January 2016, the couple separated, and their divorce was finalized later that same year. While neither publicly disclosed the reason for their split, Cage later admitted that the divorce was unexpected and deeply painful for him. The couple reportedly remained on good terms, co-parenting their son.
Erika Koike – 2019
Nicholas Cage and Erika Koike had a whirlwind romance that ended almost as quickly as it began. The couple kept their relationship relatively private for about a year before getting hitched in Las Vegas on March 23, 2019. However, just four days later, Nicolas Cage filed for an annulment. He claimed he was too intoxicated to understand his actions at the time of the wedding. Cage also stated Koike failed to disclose the nature or extent of a relationship she had with another person, as well as Koike having a criminal history. The court ultimately granted the annulment in June 2019. The brief and tumultuous marriage became a widely discussed celebrity legal case, with Cage’s behavior at the wedding license bureau captured on video, showing him appearing distressed.
Riko Shibata – 2021 to Present
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata’s relationship began in Shiga, Japan, where they met through mutual friends. At the time, Cage was in Japan filming the horror Western film Prisoners of the Ghostland. Despite a significant age difference, Cage and Shibata formed a strong bond. The couple married on February 16, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. The wedding date was chosen to honor the birthday of Nicolas Cage’s late father, August Coppola, who died on October 27, 2009. The wedding ceremony blended traditions, featuring both Catholic and Shinto vows. Cage’s ex-wife, Alice Kim, and their son, Kal-El, were present at the wedding. The couple welcomed their first child (Cage’s third), daughter August Francesca, on September 7, 2022. Besides these Nicolas Cage marriages, check out actress Kristen Stewart’s dating history.
