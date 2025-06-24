When it comes to protecting their assets, these celebrities who insured their body parts have taken things to a whole new level. From superstar legs to million-dollar smiles, these famous faces have turned their most iconic body features into big business. While for some, it’s about safeguarding the body parts that made them famous, for others, it’s a smart (sometimes outrageous) publicity move.
Body part insurance has become increasingly common in the entertainment and sports industry. However, the earliest record of a celebrity insuring a body part dates back to the 1920s, when actor-comedian Ben Turpin insured his crossed eyes. Here are 8 celebrities who insured their body parts for a jaw-dropping amount of money, running into millions of dollars.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Insured Body Part: Legs
Although she didn’t go out of her way to insure any part of her body, Jamie Lee Curtis joins the list after L’eggs reportedly insured her legs. In 1996, the pantyhose brand hired Curtis as its spokeswoman for the campaign. L’eggs reportedly took out $1 million insurance for Jamie Lee Curtis. As of 2025, the insurance policy would have been worth $2 million.
America Ferrera
Insured Body Part: Teeth
Back in 2007, over a decade ago and during her time as the star of Ugly Betty, America Ferrera’s million-dollar smile became a surprisingly valuable asset. In a promotional collaboration with Smiles for Success charity, Ferrera’s teeth were insured for a reported $10 million. By having her smile insured, the policy covered her teeth and gum. However, the policy was reportedly done for a year and expired on January 1, 2008.
Daniel Craig
Insured Body Part: Entire Body
Although the actor never confirmed it himself, Daniel Craig reportedly insured his entire body for a staggering $9.5 million. The body insurance was allegedly taken to protect his body while he was still portraying the iconic James Bond character. The actor took the claim while filming his second James Bond film, Quantum of Solace (2008). While not confirmed, the insurance claim was made to cover his time as the iconic MI6 agent.
Kim Kardashian
Insured Body Part: Backside
Kim Kardashian has long been associated with her curvaceous figure, particularly her famously prominent backside. Kim Kardashian’s backside was reportedly insured for a mouth-watery $21 million. Each cheek was valued at $10.5 million. While known for several controversies, it wasn’t Kim Kardashian who sought out the insurance. Her ex-husband Kanye West reportedly initiated the idea to have them insured.
Gordon Ramsay
Insured Body Part: Tongue
The fiery Scottish celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay is renowned for his palate and equally sharp tongue. Having built his brand around his palate, Ramsay reportedly had his taste buds insured for an astounding $10 million. As the face of numerous cooking shows and the mastermind behind a global restaurant empire, Gordon Ramsay’s ability to detect flavors with precision is central to his culinary identity.
Mariah Carey
Insured Body Part: Vocal Cords & Legs
Mariah Carey is no ordinary celebrity. When you’re as iconic and influential as the six-time Grammy Award winner, it’s only fitting that your most valuable assets are treated like the national treasures they are. Known for her five-octave vocal range, whistle register, and vocal runs, it’s no surprise she chose to insure her vocal cords for $35 million. However, Mariah Carey didn’t just stop at insuring only her voice. She reportedly took another $35 million for her legs.
Rihanna
Insured Body Part: Legs
Pop superstar, fashion mogul, and nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna is one of the wealthiest musicians in the world. However, it was at the height of her early fame that the Barbadian singer’s legs were insured. As part of Gillette’s marketing campaign, Rihanna won Gillette Venus Breeze’s “Celebrity Legs of a Goddess.” Rihanna’s legs were reportedly insured for $1 million.
Nick Cannon
Insured Body Part: Testicles
The multi-talented Nick Cannon joined the list of celebrities who insured their body parts in June 2024. He revealed he had insured his testicles for $5 million each, making an astounding $10 million. The insurance policy was taken by men’s personal care brand Dr. Squatch on behalf of Cannon. Nick Cannon revealed the policy began as a lighthearted joke but turned into a legitimate policy. Cannon is the father of 12 children and considers his testicles his most valuable asset. He later admitted his only regret with the policy was not making it $12 million; a million for each child.
Follow Us