6 Best Laverne Cox Movies and TV Shows

The first transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in an acting category, Laverne Cox, has been breaking barriers with her exceptional talent since her debut in the entertainment industry. Born on May 29, 1972, Cox began her acting career in the 2000s, appearing in short films. She gained initial recognition as a contestant on the debut season of I Want to Work for Diddy, which opened doors to more opportunities for her. Her acting portfolio has seen many changes over the years, with diverse roles played to perfection.
Laverne Cox landed a career-defining role in 2013 when she joined the cast of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black in a recurring capacity. She played transgender prison inmate Sophia Burset in the comedy-drama television series. Leveraging her personal journey as a trans person in an era riddled with prejudice, Cox embodied the role so well and won herself millions of fans. Since then, she has released more thrilling performances in diverse movies and TV shows, showcasing her versatility.
1. Orange Is the New Black (2013–2019)
Co-starring her twin brother, Orange Is the New Black is the show that propelled Laverne Cox to international fame as an actress. The comedy-drama television series is based on Piper Kerman‘s memoir Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison (2010), which depicts her experiences in a federal prison following her 1998 indictment. Cox had a recurring role as Sophia Burset from season 1 to 6 and guest-starred on season 7 for the final run. Her twin brother, M Lamar, played the flashback scenes and pre-gender swap of the character.
2. Clean Slate (2025)
After several years of being estranged from his son, Harry (George Wallace) is excited to welcome him back, but a proud transgender woman shows up instead. The drama unfolds as they try to build a father-daughter relationship – on a clean slate. Laverne Cox takes the lead in this short-lived comedy television series as Desiree Slate. PinkNews’ Michele Theil described Cox as Clean Slate‘s “shining star,” and this is not far from the truth. However, Prime Video cancelled the show in April 2025 after one season.
3. Doubt (2017)
Starring Katherine Heigl as Sadie Ellis, Doubt explores the unlikely relationship between a lawyer and her client. The CBS show cast Laverne Cox as Cameron Wirth, a transgender attorney who is passionate about her work. Sadly, the show was canceled almost immediately after it began due to poor viewership. However, it garnered mixed reviews for being a decent legal workplace drama.
4. Promising Young Woman (2020)
Written and directed by Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman stars Carey Mulligan in the leading role of Cassandra. The movie follows a young woman’s struggles with a traumatic past as she seeks vengeance. Cox played a supporting role as Gail alongside Bo Burnham (Ryan), Alison Brie (Madison), Clancy Brown (Stanley), Chris Lowell (Al Monroe), and Jennifer Coolidge (Susan). The movie received critical acclaim for flawlessly incorporating themes of crime, revenge, black comedy, and vigilante to stand out in a unique genre. Fennell won several awards for the film, including an Academy Award, Critics’ Choice Awards, Writers’ Guild Awards, and British Academy Film Awards.
5. Bad Hair (2020)
Bad Hair stands out with its blend of satire, black horror, and comedy, directed by award-winning filmmaker Justin Simien (Dear White People). The movie explores an ambitious plot about a woman who discovers her new hair weave is a bloodthirsty monster with a life of its own. Getting the hair wet might be her only chance to get rid of it. Cox portrayed Virgie, the hair stylist behind the murderous hair. Bad Hair garnered generally favorable reviews with an average rating of 62% based on 84 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it was criticized for the uneven execution of the storyline.
6. Uglies (2024)
Despite the negative reviews from critics, Uglies impressed several viewers who can’t wait for a second installment. Starring Joey King, Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, and Brianne Tju, the movie takes science fiction to a whole new level with its unique plot about a post-apocalyptic dystopian society, where people are considered “ugly” until they go under the knife for cosmetic surgery that makes them “pretty.” The only problem is – “pretty” is not the only thing they are getting. Laverne Cox solidified her versatile acting prowess in her portrayal of Dr. Cable.
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