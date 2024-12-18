5 New Movies With Theatrical Releases on Christmas Day

As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, audiences will have five Christmas Day movies to choose from at the theaters. Each movie features a fantastic cast of talented and top actors. From classic horror remakes to erotic thrillers to biographical dramas, there’s something for movie audiences to choose from on Christmas Day.
Over the years, several Christmas Day movie releases have turned out to be Box Office successes. From Martin Scorsese’s 2013 The Wolf of Wall Street, David Fincher’s 2008 The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, to Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 Django Unchained, all became commercial hits. If you’re looking for a great way to spend this year’s Christmas, here are 5 new movies with theatrical releases on 2024 Christmas Day.
Nosferatu
Directed by Robert Eggers, the 2024 Nosferatu is a reimagining of the 1922 silent German horror classic. Like the 1922 classic, Nosferatu is set in 1838 Germany and centers on Ellen Hutter (portrayed by Lily-Rose Depp), a young bride plagued by haunting visions. After her husband, Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Holt), arrives in Transylvania on a business trip, he encounters the enigmatic Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård).
Unbeknownst to Hutter, Orlok becomes infatuated with his wife after seeing a picture of her. This leads to a series of terrifying events as the vampire pursues her, bringing untold horror to their lives. Nosferatu also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, and Emma Corrin in supporting roles. The movie had its world premiere in Berlin on December 2, 2024. Nosferatu has since enjoyed positive reviews from critics, with a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
A Complete Unknown
Academy Award-nominated American-French actor Timothée Chalamet leads the cast of James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown. The biographical drama chronicles American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan’s transformative years from 1961 to 1965. It highlights Dylan’s love from Minnesota to New York City, culminating in his groundbreaking electric performance at the Newport Folk Festival.
A Complete Unknown follows Dylan’s artistic evolution and the controversies accompanying his shift to electric music. Also included in the cast in supporting roles are Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Scoot McNairy. While it’s scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, it has already received honors from several review boards and Awards. Actress Elle Fanning was awarded Best Supporting Actress by the National Board of Review. A Complete Unknown is a great must-watch Christmas Day movie for biographical drama audiences.
The Fire Inside
Rachel Morrison‘s The Fire Inside is another biographical drama to look forward to on Christmas Day. Although the movie is Morrison’s feature directorial debut, she’s raked up outstanding credit as a cinematographer in projects such as Mudbound (2017) and Ryan Coogler’s 2018 Black Panther. Morrison’s A Fire Inside is a biographical sports drama that chronicles the inspiring journey of American professional boxer and professional mixed martial artist Claressa “T-Rex” Shields.
It follows T-Rex’s journey from her Flint, Michigan, High School as she overcomes significant personal and societal challenges to become the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing at the 2012 London Olympics. Actress Ryan Destiny portrays Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, with Brian Tyree Henry playing her character’s coach, Jason Crutchfield. A Fire Inside premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 7, 2024. Early critical reviews have generally been positive, with the film having a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Better Man
If you’re a fan of British pop singer Robbie Williams, the 2024 Better Man film is a must-watch. Directed by Michael Gracey, the director of The Greatest Showman, Better Man is a semi-autobiographical drama about Williams’ life. The film offers a distinctive portrayal of Williams, depicting him as a CGI-portrayed chimpanzee. This creative choice reflects Williams’ self-perception of feeling “less evolved” than others.
Better Man’s narrative traces Robbie Williams’ journey from his early years in the boy band Take That to his ascent as a solo artist. It delves into his battles with substance abuse, depression, and personal relationships. Although Robbie Williams lends his voice to his character, English actor Jonno Davies provides the motion capture for the character. The movie premiered at the 51st Telluride Film Festival on August 30, 2024, and has generally positive reviews. It holds an 88% aggregate rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Babygirl
Joining the year’s list of older women-younger men romances is Halina Reijn’s Babygirl. The A24 film is one of 2024 most anticipated erotic thrillers. It stars Nicole Kidman as Romy, a high-powered CEO who embarks on a torrid affair with her much younger intern, Samuel (Harris Dickinson). The relationship challenges and threatens her professional life and family dynamics.
Babygirl delves into complex themes of power and sexuality within a corporate setting. Babygirl premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2024, with raving reviews. Actress Nicole Kidman won the festival’s Volpi Cup for Best Actress. With much praise from critics, Babygirl holds a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. When you’re done with these movies releasing on Christmas Day, check out these underrated Christmas movies.
