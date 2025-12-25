5 Forgotten Horror Movies to Dig Out At Halloween

Forgotten horror movies aren’t always forgotten because they were bad. They could be films that bombed at the box office only to pick up steam upon home release. They could also be critically bashed movies that, in turn, never got the attention they deserved from horror fanatics.
Whether you’re a horror movie lover or not, Halloween brings out the desire to be scared in many of us. But instead of turning to the blockbuster terror flicks that dominate the streaming sites, why not branch out a little? Here’s our pick of 5 underrated horror movies that deserve a second chance at Halloween.
5. Cat’s Eye (1985)
Stephen King adaptations were all the rage in the 80s. Some would call this the biggest era for these silver screen re-tellings. However, due to the sheer amount of them being made, some have fell off the radar, therefore becoming forgotten horror movies. Released in 1985 during the peak of horror anthology fever, Cat’s Eye thrust audiences into a medley of spooky tales. The film weaves together distinct tales connected by a wandering tabby cat. The sequences range from darkly humorous to genuinely unnerving. A more human story focuses on man (portrayed by James Woods) who is anxious to stop smoking and receives intense behavioral therapy. Elsewhere, a gambler faces a terrible wager on the ledge of a skyscraper, and a young Drew Barrymore fights a malicious troll who threatens her breath at night.
While King adaptations like The Shining and Carrie dominate cultural memory, Cat’s Eye has quietly slipped into the “underrated horror” category. It’s an unfortunate fate for a film that captures the playful, pulpy spirit of 80s horror anthologies. The movie balances King’s trademark dread with moments of jet-black humor, all held together by impressive practical effects. For fans seeking lesser-known King material beyond the usual suspects, this feline-guided journey deserves a second chance at Halloween.
4. Silver Bullet (1985)
Before Corey Haim became a teen superstar with The Lost Boys, he starred in this truly underrated slice of terror. Released in 1985, Silver Bullet marks a rare screenwriting credit for Stephen King who extrapolated his novella Cycle of the Werewolf. The films tells the story of 10-year-old, wheelchair-bound Marty Coslaw (Haim) in the small town of Tarker’s Mills, Maine, as he and his sister Jane work to unmask the werewolf responsible for a series of brutal murders. During a confrontation with the werewolf on the fourth of July, Marty manages to wound the creature in one eye with a firework, leading the siblings to realize the lycanthrope is one of their townsfolk: the seemingly pious Reverend Lowe (Everett McGill).
While McGill commands the screen with menace, and the young Haim captivates with cocky magnetism, it is Gary Busey who shines as Marty’s Uncle Red. Although he may now be most known as a villainous character thanks to films like Lethal Weapon and Predator 2, Silver Bullet is truly anchored by his wonderfully unhinged performance as the alcoholic uncle who must rise to the occasion and defeat pure evil. This underrated horror flick is self aware of its over the top nature but simultaneously grounded by its hidden, adoring message of family bonds.
3. Wind Chill (2007)
Wind Chill is one of those movies where you watch it and go “wait a minute, isn’t that…”. And yes, that is Emily Blunt in an early role that showcased her prowess and marked her as a star to watch out for. This simple low-budget indie horror is a glittering example of slow-burn horror done right. The story focuses on two college students who share a ride home for the holidays. However, they break down on a deserted stretch of road, and as well as questioning each other’s motives, they begin to be preyed upon by the ghosts of people who have died there.
With a tight pacing, a small cast, and a claustrophobic setting, Wind Chill ticks many horror boxes; mystery, suspense, dread, paranoia, and terror. With its nightmare feel, its inescapable trepidation, and supernatural elements, this forgotten gem serves up a unique and surrealistic vehicle. For fans of Emily Blunt who want to trace back her roots, or lovers of contained horror movies, this is a must watch for Halloween.
2. The Empty Man (2020)
The Empty Man is a fine example of a critically-acclaimed horror movie that didn’t quite find its footing with larger audiences. While it has picked up steam on various streaming sites, it still belongs on this list of forgotten horror movies as it really does deserve more eyes on it. This sweeping epic-like horror is littered with mystery and suspense, and when the horror kicks in, its visceral, disturbing, and brutal.
Directed by David Prior, The Empty Man follows retired cop James Lasombra (James Badge Dale) as he investigates a string of disappearances with links to a bizarre and mystical urban legend. The movie opens with a 22-minute sequence that feels like a punch in the gut. From here, the flow is dialled back as we venture into mystery thriller territory, making for a totally unique cinematic experience. On the surface, it may seem like this film borrows from countless horror mysteries, however, that’s the beauty. Myths, philosophies, cults, and horror tropes are all there, but it is delivered in a refreshing way. To that, it’s a huge surprise that this film hasn’t gone down as a classic. Maybe that will happen in the years to come, but for now, it stands as one of the most underrated horror movies of the last decade.
1. The Invitation (2015)
The Invitation is a haunting horror movie disguised as a mystery thriller. This slow-burning, deeply uncomfortable watch is the epitome of human horror. The plot centres on Will (Logan Marshall-Green), a depressed man who accepts an invite to his ex-wife’s dinner party, and takes his new girlfriend along with him. Dubious from the outset, Will begins to suspect the other members of the dinner party as well as the intentions of his ex-wife.
As the evening progresses and the guests start to act increasingly sinister, Will realizes he may have walked into something truly evil. From the first frame, we are made to feel on edge. Answers are laid out slowly and painfully until the final act explodes into chaos and unrelenting horror. So, while it may be positioned as a thriller, The Invitation is much more a horror movie that taps into some of our most buried fears and insecurities.
