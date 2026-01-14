5 Festive Movies Coming In Time for Christmas 2025

Christmas 2025 will see many festive movies come our way. Some will be released in movie theaters and others will head straight to streaming. Some will be fit you the entire family, and others, not so much.
While many movie buffs will return to classics like Home Alone or Elf, it’s refreshing to know that Christmas 2025 will deliver some new and unique festive movies. It will also bring some films that are more suitable for late-night viewing when the kids are tucked up in bed waiting for Santa. So, here are 5 festive movies to look forward to this Christmas.
5. Tinsel Town
Hollywood superstar Kiefer Sutherland heads to the UK in this family Christmas comedy. Tinsel Town focuses on Bradley Mack (Sutherland), a washed-up Hollywood action star whose glory days are behind him. Desperate for a change, he heads to the countryside of England to star in a small village’s quirky Christmas pantomime. Bringing his daughter along with him, he sets out to reinvent himself and fill the void he created as an estranged father in America. However, he must navigate this drastic change in career and scenery while wrestling with the inflated ego Hollywood created for him.
Directed by Chris Foggin, Tinsel Town boasts a stellar supporting cast of some of the finest British talent, including Danny Dyer, Lucien Laviscount, and preeminent British classical actor Derek Jacobi. Rebel Wilson stars as Jill, the show’s straight-talking dance instructor. The film will be available as a Sky Original in the UK on December 5, and will screen in select theaters in the US from November 28.
4. Christmas Karma
Christmas Karma will land in movie theaters on November 14, leaving plenty of time to catch it before Christmas 2025. As another take on the classic Charles Dickens tale A Christmas Carol, this British production tells the story of Mr. Sood (Kunal Nayyar), a hard-nosed, cut-throat businessman who is forced to confront his past, present, and future over one fateful Christmas Eve. And of course, in true Dickens fashion, he is guided by three unforgettable spirits as he takes on a journey toward compassion and redemption.
From rapidly-rising British theatrical film distributor True Brit, Christmas Karma has wrangled together an impressive cast, including Pixie Lott, Boy George, Eva Longoria, and Hugh Bonneville. It will also serve as the second Christmas film in one year for Danny Dyer, who stars as a fast-talking cabbie who crosses paths with the miserable modern-day Scrooge, Mr. Sood.
3. Jingle Bell Heist
Netflix’s journey into festive movies for Christmas 2025 starts with their original film Jingle Bell Heist. This romcom with a twist of crime centres on two strangers, who at the height of the holiday season, club together to rob one of New York’s most famous department stores. However, along the way, they begin to fall in love and severely complicate matters. The two hapless, love-struck criminals are played by rising stars Connor Swindles and Olivia Holt. Supporting actors include Peter Serafinowicz, Poppy Drayton, and Anabel Kutay. Jingle Bell Heist will land on Netflix on November 26, 2025.
2. Oh. What. Fun.
Oh. What. Fun. is the star-studded Prime Video festive offering for Christmas 2025. This holiday comedy serves up nods to many of the classics with its family-centric theme. The plot follows Claire (Michelle Pfeiffer), who puts her heart and soul into giving her family the perfect Christmas only for them to forget all about it. When they finally realize she’s missing, their holiday is at risk until she returns to give them the celebration of a lifetime. Directed by Michael Showalter (The Idea of You), the dynamic filmmaker managed to pull together an impressive ensemble, including Denis Leary, Felicity Jones, Jason Schwartzman, and Maude Apatow. Oh. What. Fun. hits Prime Video on December 3, 2025.
1. The Man with the Bag
In his first Christmas movie since Jingle All the Way, Arnold Schwarzenegger will be teaming up with muscle-bound Reacher star Alan Ritchson for this action-packed Christmas comedy. However, it may not be fit for the entire family. The Man with the Bag centres on jolly ol’ Saint Nick as he scrambles to locate his stolen bag of gifts before Christmas Eve. With nowhere else to turn, he goes to the top of his naughty list and enlists Vance (Ritchson), a former thief, to get it back.
The Man with the Bag has been in production for over two years now. It was primarily filmed in New York under the direction of Adam Shankman (Disenchanted), and co-stars include Ken Jeong, Awkwafina, and Kyle Mooney. As of writing, the film is marked as completed but no release date has been announced. However, it is expected to release by Christmas 2025.
