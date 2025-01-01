5 Best Christmas Movies Packed With Action

Christmas movies have been captivating audiences for over a century. In 1898, the first ever Christmas picture was released, simply titled: Santa Claus. After this, the holiday themed genre really began to boom in late 40’s into early 50s with films like It’s a Wonderful Life, and Miracle on 34th Street.
In the 1980s, Christmas movies took on a whole new spin. While child-friendly Christmas films were still coming out each year, action movies began setting their plots amidst a Christmas backdrop. So, if you’re looking for some festive flicks to watch this year while the kids are in bed, here’s our pick of the best Christmas movies packed with action.
5. Violent Night (2022)
Violent Night is perhaps as brutal as a Christmas movie can get, however, it still has tremendous heart and moments of festive comedy. With Stranger Things star David Harbour as jolly ol’ Saint Nick himself, this Santa isn’t actually so jolly this time around. The plot unfolds on Christmas eve when a group of mercenaries take control of a rich family’s home and have no one to stop them until Santa shows up. Violent Night is much more than a Christmas action movie, blending in elements of comedy and delving into a unique backstory for Santa. For fans of Die Hard, this fast-paced vehicle pays homage to the Christmas classic while throwing its own spin on the one man army genre.
4. Batman Returns (1992)
While not a Christmas movie per se, Batman Returns is set against the backdrop of Christmas and has a festive feel behind its darkness. The movie served as Michael Keaton‘s second outing as the iconic caped crusader and was initially met with mixed reviews and a level of backlash for its violence and darker themes. However, as the years went by, it gained momentum and audiences began to appreciate it for its daring approach.
The first thing to note when arguing that Batman Returns is in fact a Christmas movie is its cinematography. While the frames are dark and moody, the backdrop is beautifully drenched in snow and Christmas decorations that offset the otherwise bleak colour grading, creating quite the juxtaposition. Secondly, the ominous soundtrack is interspersed with traditional Christmas music elements, further adding to the film’s contrasting allure. Lastly, it’s hard to forget the iconic Christmas tree lighting seen where all hell breaks loose, delivering the most exhilarating scene in the picture.
3. The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)
Although it is far from a feel-good Christmas movie, The Long Kiss Goodnight still resonates as a holiday favorite for many and it typically gets a lot of airtime around the festive season. Released in 1996 and directed by Renny Harlin, this taut thriller stars Geena Davis as Samantha Caine, a small-town schoolteacher living a seemingly idyllic life with her daughter. However, her world takes a dramatic turn when a head injury during the Christmas season triggers fragmented memories of her former life as a highly trained government assassin. As the holiday backdrop juxtaposes with the film’s action-packed narrative, Samantha must confront her forgotten past and reclaim her lethal skills while being pursued by ruthless adversaries. Accompanied by a cynical private detective, played by Samuel L. Jackson, Samantha embarks on a thrilling adventure filled with deception, conspiracy, and fierce combat, ultimately transforming her into a formidable warrior fighting to protect her family.
2. Lethal Weapon (1987)
In the eyes of many, Die Hard kicked off the Christmas action movie craze but technically Lethal Weapon got their first and perhaps deserves the recognition. A festive feel is introduced from the very first scene in the picture as the audience is greeted with the pleasant and cheerful sound of Bobby Helms‘ “Jingle Bell Rock”. However, things soon turn dark but the festive music keeps playing, setting the stage for an action movie with a Christmas backdrop.
Released in 1987 when the buddy cop genre was booming, Lethal Weapon possessed all of the typical tropes of the genre but spun a bit more drama into the mix, exploring themes such as depression, suicidal tendencies as PTSD. Three sequels followed and each was a hit at the box office. However, only the first movie was set against the backdrop of Christmas, leaving room for Die Hard to reign supreme as the ultimate Christmas action movie.
1. Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard is not only one of the most renowned blockbusters of all time, as well as the launching pad for Bruce Willis, it was also instrumental in the Christmas action movie genre, inspiring a surge of films that followed. Largely hailed as one of the best action movies ever made, it is also considered to be one of the best Christmas movies of all time, gracing millions of TV sets each holiday season. Set on Christmas eve and littered with iconic Christmas music, this violent epic oddly has the ability to uplift the audience, largely due to its underlying festive charm. Die Hard 2 followed in 1990 and was also set against the backdrop of Christmas, keeping the sub genre moving nicely. Yet, the original 1988 picture remains unmatched and has become considered as an iconic, trailblazing masterpiece of action cinema.
