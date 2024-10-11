2025 Oscars: Early Best Actor Predictions

The 2025 Oscars ceremony is already a major talking point in the industry. With a plethora of movies gaining critical acclaim and others leaving moviegoers buzzing with anticipation, predictions are flowing in swiftly. To many, this early room for speculation is the most exciting part.
Although the nomination announcements are a good few months away, there are plenty of roles to dissect. At the Oscars, the Best Actor in a Leading Role award is one that is speculated upon most, along with Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Picture. So, let’s explore the possibilities around who could find themselves in the running come 2025. Here’s our early Best Actor predictions for the 2025 Oscars.
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Ralph Fiennes is a well-established British actor known for his roles in movies like In Bruges, Schindler’s List, and The English Patient. Across his storied career that has spanned over three decades, he has already garnered himself two Oscar nominations and has taken home a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor. The 2025 Oscars could well be his time to shine and take home the coveted Best Actor award thanks to his role in Conclave.
Edward Berger‘s thriller tells the tale of Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes), who is entrusted with overseeing the clandestine operation of selecting a new Pope after he passes away. However, once the Catholic Church’s most important officials assemble from all around the world and are locked in together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Pope’s wake, secrets which could shatter the foundations of the Church. Ahead of its theatrical release, Conclave has been met with positive reviews from critics, with many praising Fiennes’ commanding lead role. Given that he has already impressed Academy voters in the past, it seems fathomable that he will be given a third shot at the gold in 2025 with his rendition in this acclaimed thriller.
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Adrien Brody has been searching for a comeback role for decades. After winning Best Actor in 2003 for his role in The Pianist, he has never quite lived up to that performance. In recent years, his parts have existed much more in the supporting actor realm, and when he has been at the forefront, it has typically been in low budget, straight-to-DVD thrillers like Wrecked, and Clean.
In 2024, Brody will star in The Brutalist, a post-WW2 drama about László Toth (Brody), a visionary European architect who ventures to America with his wife to start a new life. As they set out to rebuild their legacy and witness the birth of modern America, their lives are irrevocably altered by an enigmatic and affluent client. The Brutalist premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2024, where it was awarded the Silver Lion for Best Direction. Early reviews are praising this over 3-hour America saga drama, mostly for its masterful direction and Brody’s anchoring performance. And one thing’s for sure, the Oscars love a comeback role.
Paul Mescal – Gladiator II
When Ridley Scott‘s Gladiator hit theaters in 2000, it became an enormous hit and dominated the awards circuit, enthralling both critics and viewers with its epic narrative and superb acting. Russell Crowe won the coveted Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his stirring portrayal of Maximus, a betrayed Roman general driven by revenge. Beyond Crowe’s recognition, the movie was a huge success, winning multiple Oscars and finding itself firmly cemented in the annals of cinema history.
With his highly anticipated part in Gladiator II, recently arriving A-list actor Paul Mescal might perhaps follow in the footsteps of Crowe. Mescal has the depth and talent that could translate into Oscar nominations, having already won over Academy voters with his moving performance in Aftersun, eearning him a Best Actor nomination in 2023. Furthermore, Ridley Scott has a legendary track record of directing his leading actors to Oscar success by creating gripping stories that accentuate their individual talents. Fans and critics alike are anticipating with bated breath whether history will repeat itself and propel Mescal to the same lofty heights attained by Crowe over twenty years earlier.
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Whether they admit it or not, the Oscars have a unique formula that is somewhat easy to break down. Every year, when nominations are announced – there are a slew of favourites, typically a comeback performance (take Brendan Fraser in The Whale and Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once), and a newcomer who has shined bright against their contemporaries. Colman Domingo could potentially fall into two of these realms, as he is a previous nominee and somewhat of a rising star who is only just pushing himself to the forefront after a string of supporting roles.
Sing Sing is a prison drama like never seen before. The story follows Divine G (Domingo), a man who has been sent to Sing Sing prison for a crime he didn’t commit. In the midst of despair and depression, he finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men. As of writing, the film has a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 98% and Domingo’s performance has been lauded as “tremendous” and “Brimming with compassion and punctuated by humour.”
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Technically, Timothée Chalamet has two potential shots at glory at the 2025 Oscars. Dune: Part Two was one of the biggest movies of 2024 and was also met with widespread critical acclaim. On top of this, the first movie was nominated for a staggering 10 Oscars and took home 6. However, there were no acting categories within that. But Chalamet has a better shot with his lead role in A Complete Unknown, a docudrama about the early days of legendary singer-songwriter, Bob Dylan. Considering Chalamet’s superstardom and previous acclaim in a range of films, as well as the Academy’s penchant for musical biopics, we’re placing top bets on him landing his first nod at the 2025 Oscars.
Next in Line
|Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
|Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
|Michael Keaton – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
|Joaquin Phoenix – Joker: Folie à Deux
|John David Washington – The Piano Lesson
