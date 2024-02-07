Did Conjoined Twins Abby And Brittany Hensel Get Married?

Several conjoined twins have been successfully separated, but Abby and Brittany Hensel are inseparable in every sense of the word. They have had to spend every second of their lives together as it was inherently risky to attempt a surgical separation. After learning it was unlikely for any of the twins to survive a separation surgery, Patty and Mike Hensel opted to raise their twins as conjoined siblings. With each twin controlling one arm and one leg, the Hensel sisters have been able to beat all odds, growing into functioning adults with careers and meaningful lives.
Given their peculiarities, Abby and Brittany Hensel have always attracted unsolicited attention and media coverage. Born on March 7, 1990, the twins first gained mainstream recognition after their sixth birth anniversary. They appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in April 1996 and were featured on the cover of Life later that month in a piece that delved into their daily lives and aspirations. The pinnacle of their public persona came with an eponymous reality show that ran for a season on TLC from August to October 2012. They have kept a low profile in recent years and are cautious about media interactions. This has engendered more curiosity about them, including conflicting reports about their marital status.
Are The Conjoined Twins Abby And Brittany Hensel Married?
Multiple accounts on social media sites claim Abby and Brittany Hensel are married. From TikTok to Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook, pictures of the conjoined twins posing with their supposed husband in a wedding dress have been circulating online since early 2023. According to the accounts spreading this report on social media, the conjoined twins wedded the unnamed man in an intimate wedding witnessed by close relatives and friends. Neither of the twins has confirmed or debunked these claims. They have embraced a private life, shunning whatever that might drag them back into the limelight.
Many of their fans seem to believe the twins are married and have congratulated the siblings while seeking details regarding the eccentricities of the union. However, several bloggers and celebrity news platforms have insisted that the reports about Abby and Brittany Hensel’s wedding are false. These contradicting reports haven’t been able to explain the wedding pictures. Thus, it has prevailed that the twins are married without any valid confirmation from the parties involved.
Sources Claim The Marriage Isn’t Legally Binding
Without any official statement from the Hensel siblings, their marital status has been left to rumors and speculations. The contradictory reports about Abby and Brittany Hensel’s marriage have spawned a fan theory that postulates they are married but not legally. The theory posits that the law recognizes Abby and Brittany as two individuals. As such, they can’t be legally married to one spouse, as depicted in the wedding pictures circulating on social media. After all, the United States law doesn’t recognize marital union between more than two individuals. This conjecture has been traced to Tuff Topic, a YouTube channel that published an update about the conjoined twins in April 2023.
The video claims that Abby and Brittany Hensel “share one man, who they now call husband,” without citing any authentic source. It also averred that the twin sisters “are living life to the fullest with their husband. Since only two people are legally able to marry, they are only married spiritually right now,” added Tuff Topic, which cited Facebook and Wiki as its sources. By and large, it’s uncertain if the twins are indeed married, but they aren’t opposed to the idea. In a 2006 interview with Discovery Channel, the twins admitted they hope to get married and have kids someday.
Where Are Abby and Brittany Hensel Now?
While their marital status is up for debate, it’s no secret the dicephalic parapagus twins have thrived as adults. Working together, they have accomplished remarkable feats, including the Bachelor of Arts degrees they each obtained in 2012. Raised in New Germany, Minnesota, the twins graduated from Mayer Lutheran High School in 2008 and proceeded to Bethel University in Arden Hills, Minnesota, where they majored in education. Abby and Brittany Hensel kicked off their professional careers as teachers in 2013. They teach fifth graders at Sunnyside Elementary School in New Brighton, Minnesota. Their story inspired Rachael Pihlaja’s 2008 documentary telefilm Joined for Life. The film offers rare insight into the day-to-day struggles of conjoined twins. Check out our list of Netflix documentaries that will make you smarter.
